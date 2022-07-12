ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden heads to Middle East to reset relations with Saudi Arabia but high-stakes trip not likely to result in lower gas prices

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden will seek to reset relations with Saudi Arabia on his first trip to the region as president this week, where he will also push for stronger Israeli relations with its neighbors in an effort to counteract Iran.

The president will stop in Jerusalem, including a visit to the West Bank, before he heads to Jeddah for the GCC+3 summit on energy. But experts predict even an in-person visit to the biggest oil-producing country on the planet won't result in lower prices of gas for Americans.

'I don't expect any huge announcements that come out of this trip on the energy front. I'd be very surprised if Saudi Arabia comes out and announces a big increase in oil production,' Ben Cahill, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told DailyMail.com.

The White House has emphasized the security angle of the trip and downplayed an expectations for a sudden drop in prices at the pump.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described Biden's goal for the region, long known for its history of conflict: 'A region with more stability and fewer wars that could draw the United States in a region that is less hospitable to terrorism.'

Among the agenda items Biden will push on his four-day trip: strengthen the ceasefire in Yemen, work to deep Israeli relations with its Muslim neighbors, support the Palenstinian people, and coordinate on the threat posed by Iran.

Biden will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders while he’s in Israel. His trip comes less than a month after the collapse of the latest Israeli government.

New Prime Minister Yair Lapid will welcome Biden upon his arrival on Wednesday afternoon. The president will also meet with former PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden supports the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. And he sees the region taking the lead in countering the growing threat from Iran. He will get a briefing on the security situation there, including the Iron Dome system.

On Friday, Biden will become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia.

'They've been great pains to emphasize that this is part of a broader regional trip that it's not about energy, but it's about energy,' Mark Finley, an energy expert with Rice’s Baker Institute, told DailyMail.com about the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KRoD_0gctzFC600
President Joe Biden will seek to reset relations with Saudi Arabia on his first trip to the region as president this week

While in Saudi Arabia, Biden will attend The Gulf Cooperation Council summit – consisting of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

And he will give his vision for the Middle East region.

‘At that summit, he will make a major statement on the Biden administration strategy, his vision for the Middle East region,’ Sullivan said.

Martin Indyk of the Council on Foreign Relations said he thinks Biden will push Israel and Arab nations to push to counter Iran's growing nuclear threat.

'I think that President Biden wants to now build what I would call a new kind of strategic vision for the region, which I believe will unfold in Jeddah,' he said.

'It's essentially one in which Israel and the Sunni Arab states step up to counter Iran, and the United States is supporting them. The most obvious manifestation of that will be this integrated defense system against Iranian missiles, rockets, drones, et cetera, in which Israel has a vital role to play,' he said.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the JCPOA, imposed limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for the easing of economic sanctions. But then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

Since the U.S. withdrew from the deal, Iran has expanded its uranium enrichment and restricted access to the U.N. atomic watchdog agency.

The war in Yemen, which Washington wants to see Riyadh make progress toward ending, will also be a topic of conversation during the Saudi portion of the trip.

And no matter the optics, it remains unlikely gas prices will see a bg drop in the United States after the trip.

Last month Saudi Arabia and The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to increase its output by more than 200,000 barrels a day – a move the Biden administration praised.

Finley said Riyadh may be reluctant to pump out more than that.

He said they are capable but added that they want to keep it for emergencies.

‘It's not meant for - hey, prices are a little bit high and we need to do something about it or we want to make more money. We're saving it for an emergency. Just like the United States has a strategic stockpile,' he noted.

Additionally, U.S. refineries are operating at 95% of capacity, the highest in almost three years, leaving little room to process more crude.

Oil producing nations like Saudi Arabia were raking in a billion dollars a day in oil export receipts in March and April of this year.

And gas prices in the United States have started to drop.

The U.S. average price for a regular-grade gallon was $4.67 on Monday, down 12 cents over the last week and 34 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.

But it’s still over a dollar higher than the average a year ago.

While in Jeddah for the energy summit, Biden will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, the White House confirmed on Monday.

But the administration won't say whether or not the president will shake hands with MBS, as the prince is known, a photo that, if taken, would be shown around the world, likely infuriating some Democrats who are concerned about MBS' human rights record.

Sullivan said that President Biden will have a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his government, which would include MBS, who is Salman's heir to the throne and serves as defense minister.

'The president will have the opportunity to have a bilateral program that will involve the King, the Crown Prince, other ministers of the Saudi government,' he said on Monday.

He declined to answer whether or not Biden and MBS will shake hands.

'In terms of the precise modalities, I'll leave that to the folks who are actually organizing this trip,' Sullivan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7Ahd_0gctzFC600
President Joe Biden will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, when he visits Saudi Arabia this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBnQH_0gctzFC600

Relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated during Biden’s presidency.

He slammed the kingdom as a ‘pariah state’ after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that MBS approved the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

But Biden's visit to the kingdom is seen as a chance to reset relations at a time gas prices remain high in the United States.

‘It's really important to Saudi Arabia and the GCC that Biden is coming,’ Cahill of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said.

‘I think it underscores to them that they play a critical role in the global economy, that they have security issues that they want Washington to address, and that the Biden administration's engaging with them. So it is really significant for them that he's coming. Managing the optics of that as obviously complicated,' he notd.

Those complicated optics include the question of that handshake.

These official visits are usually highly choreographed affairs set after weeks of planning, which includes where officials will be positioned and how the president can walk into a room to set up or avoid a handshake.

But things can get unpredictable and how the meeting plays out will be closely watched.

Human rights advocates also have encouraged Biden not to make the trip without bringing up Khashoggi’s killing.

The White House has said Biden will discuss human rights on the trip but has not specificially said if Biden will discuss the murdered Washington Post journalist.

'We have had contact with Jamal Khashoggi, his family. The president has not himself spoken with them. But he has been focused on this issue from the beginning. And as he said when he took office, and as we have stuck by since then, our goal has been to recalibrate but not rupture the relationship with Saudi Arabia to end the blank check policy and to seek accountability,' Sullivan said.

Biden also has defended his record on human rights.

‘I know that there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia. My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, as they will be during this trip, just as they will be in Israel and the West Bank,’ Biden wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

Biden has been reluctant to deal with the crown prince and, early on his presidency, said he would only deal with the aging King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who he sees as his equal.

And the White House has taken repeated pains to say Biden will be meeting with the king and his leadership team while the president is in Saudi Arabia and that team happens to include MBS.

But a handshake between the two men may be inevitable – and necessary, particularly if Biden wants the Saudis to start pumping more oil in an effort to bring down prices at the gas pump back home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkHL5_0gctzFC600
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Biden will have a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his government, which would include MBS, who is Salman's heir to the throne and serves as defense minister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyIHC_0gctzFC600
Human rights advocates also have encouraged President Biden not to make the trip without bringing up the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08voD6_0gctzFC600
Biden will also make a stop in Jerusalem where he will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders - above a worker irons an American flag as part of the preparations for that visit

Experts point out that – from the Saudi point of view – that the high gas prices in the U.S. are a problem of the Biden administration’s own making, a result of sanctions Washington and Western allies have placed on Russia in response to its invasion of the Ukraine.

Martin Indyk of the Council on Foreign Relations noted that despite Biden’s reluctance to engage with the crown prince, the sense come from the Saudi government is that ‘now the president’s going to have to eat crow and kiss the ring.’

‘Both sides should understand that they need to find a way to work with each other and set the direction in the future for a better relationship,’ he said.

‘There is a pragmatic deal that does need to be done on this trip, which is, basically, MBS, the crown prince, agrees to pump more oil and President Biden agrees to take him out of the penalty box,' Indyk noted.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin warns against adding 'any more fuel to this inflation fire' as Biden calls report on record-high June price increases 'unacceptably high' and Nancy Pelosi says 'I think we’re peaking'

Key Democratic centrist Joe Manchin responded to the latest report of record-high inflation and warned against adding 'any more fuel to the fire,' as President Joe Biden tried to point to declining gas prices in recent weeks. The two men and other DC powerbrokers were commenting on the 9.1 percent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Indyk
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Israeli#Americans#The White House#Muslim#Palenstinian#Palestinian
Daily Mail

Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured

A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

First female Russian soldier is killed in Ukraine: Mother-of-two, 35, is buried as Putin's troops suffer another day of appalling war losses

The first female Russian soldier killed in Ukraine was buried today as Vladimir Putin faced yet another day of appalling war losses among his high-ranking officers. Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried today in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Says It and Saudi Arabia Interested in More Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Saudi Arabia are interested in holding more talks, Tehran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, three months after. a fifth round of contacts aimed at restoring relations between the Middle East's two main rival powers. Tehran gave an update on the status of the talks as U.S....
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We are not tacos': Latin community slams Jill Biden for saying they are as unique as 'breakfast tacos' as she refers to bodegas as 'bogedas' at 'Latinx Luncheon' in San Antonio

U.S. first lady Jill Biden's attempt to compliment Latinos flopped on Monday when she said they were as unique as 'breakfast tacos,' prompting criticism from across the political spectrum. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to 'better understand the complexities...
The Independent

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'I would not be disappointed' Biden says of facing Trump on the 2024 ballot as he calls ex-president's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal a 'gigantic mistake' during Israeli TV interview

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he wouldn't be too upset if he had to face former President Donald Trump on the ballot again - as he hammered the ex-president for leaving the Iran nuclear deal during a sit-down with an Israeli TV station. 'I'm not predicting, but I would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

484K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy