Nearly half of Republican primary voters want someone other than Trump – with DeSantis getting half as much support as the former president in new poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead all challengers in a poll of Republican voters – but with nearly half of GOP voters saying they prefer someone else.

And the poll reveals a sizable chunk – 16 per cent – of Republicans who say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the party nominee.

The New York Times / Sienna College poll comes as Trump continues to try to assert his dominance within the party, picking favorites in key primaries and trying to defeat Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Nearly half of Republican voters want someone else besides former President Donald Trump as the party's nominee, according to a new poll

Trump gets the support of 49 per cent of Republican voters who are asked to name their preferred candidate in the poll.

That doubles up support over his top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who party insiders view as the most potent threat to him.

There is a substantial dropoff after that, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz getting 7 per cent support, former Vice President Mike Pence getting 6 per cent, former South Carolina Gov. and UN ambassador Nikki Haley at 6 per cent, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 2 percent.

Pence during recent speeches has defended his decision to accept votes certified by states where Trump was claiming fraud during his ceremonial role overseeing the count of the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Trump repeatedly attacked him for lacking 'courage,' and the House Jan. 6 committee has probed Trump's election overturn effort, which came amid key administration officials telling him the fraud claims were false.

Pence said in a New Hampshire speech that 'I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,' in reference to he and Trump on January 6.

The poll comes as Trump continues to campaign across the country, as he did with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin over the weekend

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gets backing of 25 per cent of Republican voters in the new poll, about half Trump's support

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is at 6 per cent in the poll

Biden leads Trump by a narrow 44 to 41 margin in the poll, as Biden faces increasing complaints from within his own party.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats would prefer a candidate besides Biden, including to a Times / Sienna poll released Monday.

A stunning 64 per cent of Democratic voters prefer someone besides President Joe Biden on top of the ticket in 2024, according to a new poll

A total of 64 per cent of voters said they want someone besides Biden as their party's nominee. Just 26 per cent think the party should nominate Biden – even though incumbent president's traditionally have major electoral advantages.

Biden's overall job approval stands at just 33 per cent in the survey.