ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Colonize the Red Planet with the Terraforming Mars board game, now 45% off

By Ian Stokes
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

Follow in the footsteps of Arnie in Total Recall, and get your butt to Mars with the Terraforming Mars board game, which is currently reduced to one of the lowest prices we've seen it at in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Right now, you can get Terraforming Mars for just $38.55 at Amazon , down from it's original price of $69.95. That's a massive 45% discount, saving you just over $31 on one of the best space board games in the known universe (We're covering ourselves here, aliens might have better board games than us.)

Set in the year 2400, Terraforming Mars sees two to five players working together to colonize the Red planet, while also competing to see how can do the best job. It's a cool part co-op, part competitive twist on the usual strategy game formula. You'll have to transform the barren planet and build human infrastructure to gain victory points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0govJe_0gctrnj000

Terraforming Mars $69.95 now $38.55 on Amazon .
Save 45% on this excellent space board game that challenges players to, well as the name suggests, terraform Mars. Make the air breathable, create oceans, and build Martian cities on your way to victory. View Deal

While scientists don't think we're going to get to terraform the real Mars anytime soon, if ever, that doesn't mean we can't have a ton of fun transforming a fictional Mars with this surprisingly in-depth and science-focused game.

You play as one of several mega-corporations looking to get rich on this bold new frontier, collecting and spending resources to enact projects and transform the barren planet into a lush paradise. You're competing with the other players for the best places to build your cities, oceans and greenery.

There are tons of expansions for the game too, so once you've become a terraforming pro, you can take on new challenges like going to the hostile hellscape of Venus in the Venus Next expansion .

Be sure to check out all of our coverage of the Amazon Prime Day deals , or check out specific guides like our Lego deals page for more great savings.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

What's Actually Under The Moon's Surface, According To NASA

What's under the moon's surface? Well, you can go ahead and put your cheese grater away because it's not swiss, cheddar or Camembert. Like Earth, the Moon also has a crust, mantle, and core. However, the its center is made of iron and nickel, making it our solar system's second densest moon behind Io, one of the 79 moons circling Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Oceans#Infrastructure#The Red Planet#Martian
Space.com

Solar system planets, order and formation: A guide

Explore our solar system's planets from the nearest to the sun to the furthest. The order of the planets in the solar system, starting nearest the sun and working outward is the following: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and then the possible Planet Nine. The solar system...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

We’ve Never Seen Mars Quite Like This

When Corrine Rojas comes into work, Mars is waiting for her. She drives to the office, grabs a cup of coffee, and then pulls up the latest dispatches from Perseverance, a car-size NASA rover situated inside a crater in Mars’s northern hemisphere. Rojas, an operations engineer at Arizona State University, checks that the rover’s main cameras are working well, and that they took the shots scientists back home had asked for. Then, she basks in the wondrous sights of our celestial neighbor. “I am often the first person to lay eyes on photos from Mars taken by the rover,” Rojas told me.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Martian meteorite Black Beauty landed on Earth after exploding from a strange crater

Black Beauty, also called NWA 7034, is among the most studied Martian meteorites. Its fragments were first discovered in 2011 in northern Africa. However, until now, scientists didn’t know anything about its origin. Now using machine learning, a team of researchers from Australia’s Curtin University has claimed to have pinpointed the exact location (on Mars) where the Black Beauty meteorite was born.
ASTRONOMY
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy