Watch as TG checks out two of BMW M's wildest CSL prototypes. Ever since BMW’s M Division started business back in 1972, only three cars have ever officially worn the ‘CSL’ moniker. The original 3.0 CSL everyone of a certain age gets gooey over, the E46-generation M3 CSL that warms the dark heart of the internet, and the latest M4 CSL. However, there were four secret CSL prototypes that never saw the light of a Munich day, at least until now.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO