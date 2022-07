It is time to row the boats once again in 2022 for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. After an up and down 2021 season, it looks like the upcoming fall could be the year for Fleck and company to finally reach the Big Ten Championship Game under his watch. Based on the talent returning and the schedule in front of them, the Gophers certainly have a puncher’s chance.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO