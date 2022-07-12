The Best Trail Camera Prime Day Deals 2022

These are the best trail camera Prime Day deals. Moultrie, Bushnell

Even though deer season is still months away, now is a great time to buy a trail camera, so you can get them up well before the season starts. With these Prime Day deals on trail cameras from Bushnell, Moultrie, and Stealth Cam, you can almost get two for the price of one.

Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera

Key Features

Batteries: 8 AA

80-foot PIR sensor

720P HD video mode

List Price: $129.95

Prime Day Deal: $72.35

Product Overview

The Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera is a simple to use and intuitive trail camera. With the wide temperature range and eight AA batteries, you can set this camera up during the summer and forget about it until your season opener. And the 80-foot PIR sensor and night vision flash ensure that you don’t miss any deer that might skirt just out of sight. The 44-percent discount makes this a heck of a deal for a solid trail camera, almost a two-for-one bargain. And no matter how many trail cameras you have, there’s always room for one more.

Moultrie A900i Bundle Trail Camera

Key Features

Batteries: 8 AA

Trigger Speed: 0.4 seconds

Motion Sensor: 60-feet

Includes batteries and SD card

List Price: $99.99

Prime Day Deal: $54.14

Product Overview

This Moultrie trail camera, which includes batteries and an SD card, has everything you need to start taking inventory of deer or other wild game. And at around $50, this is one of the best deals on trail cameras around. The motion sensors and “invisible” flash reach 60-feet, and the Managed Memory feature makes sure that your SD card never fills up by automatically deleting the oldest pictures when it reaches full capacity. Like the Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera, this Moultrie is a no-brainer.

Stealth Cam Fusion X

Key Features

Batteries: 8 AA

Cellular connectivity (Verizon and AT&T)

Time lapse feature

Adjustable low and high resolutions

Product Overview

Decent cellular trail cameras typically run in the $200+ range, but with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can snag this Stealth Cam for just under $100, whether you’re with Verizon or AT&T. That way you can check your deer inventory from your phone without having to go pull the card and leave your scent everywhere. And with these kind of savings, you’ll definitely want to double up on the Stealth Cam to cover more of your hunting ground.

Cabela’s Sale

Also check out the Cabela’s sale on the Tactacam Reveal XB Cellular Trail Camera.