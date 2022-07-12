ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum arrested for ‘selling five-day-old baby to a couple for £3,000’ told them she needed cash ‘for a nose job’

By Felix Allen
 1 day ago

A MUM accused of selling her five-day-old baby for less than £3,000 allegedly said she was going to spend it on a nose job.

The 33-year-old suspect - who was not named in local reports - was arrested before she could have the surgery in Dagestan, southern Russia.

A mother was detained in Russia accused of selling her baby to pay for a nose job Credit: Newsflash
A man and woman who allegedly bought the tot were also detained Credit: Newsflash

The mother is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the baby.

And she allegedly arranged for a couple to buy the infant five days after the birth in Kaspiysk on April 25.

Police say the mother surrendered her son on the day she left hospital, for a 10 per cent down payment of 20,000 roubles (£287).

Weeks later the tot needed hospital treatment and medics asked the couple for his birth certificate.

They asked the natural mother, and she allegedly gave it to them in exchange for a further 100,000 roubles (£1,440) on May 26.

According to reports, she told the couple she intended to spend the cash on a cosmetic surgery procedure on her nose.

They still owed her the the remainder of the 200,000 rouble (£2,870) total fee.

Before they could hand it over, cops swooped to arrest all three suspects for human trafficking.

Officials said: "The investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Dagestan have initiated a criminal case against a 33-year-old resident of the city of Kaspiysk.

"According to investigators, on April 25, 2022, a woman gave birth to a male child in Caspian City Central Hospital.

"On April 30, 2022, the woman who had given birth was discharged from the hospital, where, having met with a local resident, she agreed to hand over her newborn son, who was in a state of helplessness, to him for a reward of 200,000 roubles.

"She then issued a waiver for the rights to the child, and the suspect received money amounting to 20,000 roubles for the child from the third party.

"On May 26, 2022, she received the rest of the money amounting to 100,000 roubles.

"Subsequently, information about the crime committed became known to law enforcement officers.

"Currently, a series of investigative actions is being carried out, aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime committed and consolidating evidence of the suspect's guilt.

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure against her is being decided."

Russia is known to have a black market for newborn babies.

There were three reported cases in 2019, including a single mum aged 23 who allegedly tried to sell her week-old infant for £11,500.

A year earlier, a mum was accused of posting a sick ad offering to sell her baby son to human organ traders.

Cheryl lynn
1d ago

why would the couple be in trouble...? they were saving this baby from who knows what with birth mother..just saying

