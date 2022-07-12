ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Beckham felt 'helpless' after stalker tried to collect his daughter Harper from school: Footballer tells court he feared for his family's safety after woman, 58, sent 'threatening' letters and turned up at their homes

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

David Beckham today told of his agony at feeling 'helpless' against a stalker who left his daughter Harper scared to leave her home - after the obsessed fan tried to pick her up from school.

Sharon Bell, 58, was charged with harassing former Manchester United and England midfielder David with a series of letters after trying to contact him since 2016.

She wrongly believed she was in a relationship with Beckham, 47, and that he and Victoria had conspired to steal her eggs from inside her body.

In the most frightening incident Bell turned up at the Beckhams' 11-year-old daughter's prep school on November 18, claiming: 'I'm Harper's mother. I'm here to pick her up.'

Victoria was also there and saw the stalker looking 'vacant' as police arrived and took her away.

Today the famous couple's fear over her campaign of harassment was laid bare as she was detained under the Mental Health Act.

District Judge Michael Snow ruled she was a risk to Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz because she was 'obsessed with the family'.

In a statement read to Westminster Magistrates Court, David said: 'I felt like the language in the letters was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening to me and my family - and this worried me.

'She appeared with no warning, making the threat more targeted and intimidating.

'I felt helpless and angry that there was nothing I could do.'

Beckham denied having a relationship with Bell, saying he had never seen her before.

Victoria Beckham's statement said: 'Due to the volume of attention [my husband and I receive from fans], we are rarely informed of the nature of communications from fans.'

'I tried to protect her and I am worried about her safety.'

She added: 'I am very concerned and anxious about Harper going to the park or being taken on school trips.'

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante added: 'She is now scared to go out and it has made things harder for her.'

'She is worried, especially when Harper goes on school trips.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INq4C_0gctmnKh00
Victoria Beckham said she had been left too afraid to leave her home by stalker Sharon Bell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POY38_0gctmnKh00
Sharon Bell, 58, sent a series of chilling letters that left David 'helpless and angry' at them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbbyP_0gctmnKh00
David Beckham and daughter Harper who are frequently pictured on his public Instagram

Bell sent a handwritten letter to Beckham's Oxfordshire home on July 5 last year telling him she planned to attend the property days later.

'I have got your address from a detective agency, I hope you don't mind. I have feelings for you, David,' it read.

'Victoria owes me some money, David, as she said she's been robbing my bank account for years, which isn't very nice. I would appreciate it if she wasn't there.'

The court heard Bell was 'persistent' when she arrived at the property on July 9 but left after being told by security it was the wrong address.

Another letter was sent to the Beckhams' home in Holland Park before Bell turned up on September 9.

'Please be there, otherwise someone will go to the press and say you both have my roll numbers. Now that wouldn't look good, would it, as you have got an OBE,' the letter said.

'You said if I write to you first and I'm unarmed (which I will be) then I can come in for a chat and a tea (Earl Grey is my favourite tea). I really want to chat to you, so please can I come in for a chat?'

The letter also made reference to the home of television presenter Richard Madeley, and said: 'I will not have a go at you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omNZk_0gctmnKh00
'Family time is so precious!' Victoria Beckham shared snaps of her recent European getaway to celebrate her 23rd wedding anniversary on Friday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nKAN_0gctmnKh00
Happy families:  The former Spice Girl was joined by her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, as well as her sister Louise, 38, and her rarely-seen brother Christian

'I just want to talk to you. You owe me that, David (PS I would like to be with you when you have brain surgery to give you a few new brain cells) and your friend Tom Cruise has really upset me, David.

'He has done some terrible things to me.'

In a third letter sent in October, Bell said: 'I do love you and have done since we were children.'

Beckham said he had never met Bell and told of his concern about her 'escalating' behaviour, which he felt was becoming 'erratic and unpredictable'.

'I felt like the language in the letter was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening towards me and my family and this worried me,' he said.

'The letters were becoming increasingly threatening and obviously the female knew where I lived.'

Bell, of Watford, was charged with stalking but did not face a criminal trial because she has a mental disorder.

District Judge Michael Snow said he was satisfied she had carried out the criminal conduct and made an order to detain Bell, who appeared in court by video-link, under the Mental Health Act.

He referred to the 'rather frightening thought' of her researching Beckham's address and the 'chilling words' used in her letters.

'He became frightened for the safety of his family, being concerned to what Ms Bell might do next,' the judge added.

Comments / 8

Rocky Ages
2d ago

It would be life saving if the police took threats, harrassment and intimidation more seriously for ordinary folks who don't have the Beckham influence to stop people like this. Time and time again women, teens and children are murdered because the police failed to heed their pleas for intervention. Their response is that they can't do anything until an actual crime is committed. So unfair and tragic.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Beckham ‘felt helpless’ after stalker tried to collect Harper from school

David Beckham has told a court how he felt “helpless” when a stalker tried to collect his daughter Harper from school, and feared what she “would do next”.The former Manchester United and England star, 47, was targeted by Sharon Bell, 58, between July and November last year.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how she sent “threatening” letters before attending the Oxfordshire and west London homes of the footballer and his wife, former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48.Then on November 18 last year, Bell turned up at the Beckhams’ 11-year-old daughter’s prep school, claiming: “I’m Harper’s mother. I’m here to pick her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Mia Regan after three years together

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have ended their three-year relationship, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail on Monday.The former couple reportedly called it quits due to their conflicting work schedules as Romeo pursues a professional soccer career in the United States. The source said maintaining a “long distance relationship took its toll” on the soccer star and the model, who are both 19 years old.“They’re both lovely young people and remain very fond of each other, and the family love Mia,” the source said, adding that Mia will continue to work with Victoria Beckham’s fashion label despite her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Beckhams
Person
David Beckham
Person
Michael Snow
Person
Richard Madeley
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Suffers Nasty Facial Injury & Reveals They Needs Stitches After Fall: Watch

Demi Lovato took a rough fall on Wednesday, July 13. The 29-year-old singer took to their TikTok to show a cut just above their left eye, where they said they needed to get stitches. While the cut looked like it must’ve hurt, the popstar seemed like they had a good sense of humor about it, as they showed it to fans in a video with a silly TikTok audio saying, “Nobody’s gonna know/They’re gonna know/How would they know?”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Stalking#Manchester United
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk’s father reveals he has had a second child with his own stepdaughter - report

Elon Musk’s father has revealed that he had a second secret, unplanned, child with his stepdaughter three years ago.Errol Musk, 76, and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, had a baby girl in 2019. Two years before that, he had admitted that Ms Bezuidenhout, 42 years his junior, had given birth to a baby boy named Elliot Rush, who is now five years old.Jana Bezuidenhout was only four when Mr Musk married her mother Heide. They were married for 18 years and had two children, besides Heide’s three children – including Jana – from a previous marriage.The arrival of Elliot...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Farmer accused of murdering wife ‘showed more affection to the family dog,’ court told

A pig farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank showed her “little affection” and preferred the family dog, a court heard.David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by disposing of wife Brenda Venables’ body.The remains of Ms Venables, who was 48 when she vanished, were found in the underground cesspit at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.Worcester Crown Court has previously heard Mr Venables, then 49, had rekindled a “long-standing” affair he was having with his mother’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Their Kids Were Seen Leaving on a Private Helicopter for Summer Holiday

How do Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—travel? Express reports that in July 2022, at least, the family took a private helicopter from their Kensington Palace home for their summer holiday—or, as the outlet theorized, to travel to their second home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, now that the kids are done with school. Express noted that footage surfaced on TikTok of Kate and William walking to the helicopter. An eyewitness, who was walking on a public footpath near the takeoff point, captured the video.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine finally marry! Soap stars kiss at lavish wedding ceremony wearing matching blue attire after nuptials were pushed back by Covid

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have married in a lavish wedding ceremony. Sally, who is know for playing the role Abi Webster and Joe who plays the role of Tim Metcalfe have been dating since August 2018. They married at St Philip’s Church in Salford, where Sally...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

488K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy