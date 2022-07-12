ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County man accused of molesting young girl he worked with at fast food restaurant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Allyn Michael Hirsch

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of molesting an underage girl that he worked with at a fast food restaurant in Hall County.

Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, was arrested on June 30 and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, along with other charges.

The investigation shows that Hirsch moved to the area for a job, and investigators believe he met the victim at his place of employment.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson B.J. Williams said the girl was under the age of 16.

In order to protect the girl’s identity, Williams said the office could not specify where he was employed except to say that it was a fast food restaurant.

The investigation also found Hirsch possibly assaulted the girl in other jurisdictions in addition to Hall County.

The sheriff’s office was unsure how far back the alleged sexual abuse went, but the charges relate to incidents that happened in June.

The victim has not been identified.

