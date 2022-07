TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday evening was one of the most anticipated events of the Vigo County Fair. The annual Truck and Tractor Pull was one of the most attended events this week. The tractors and trucks pulled weighted sleds that could weigh as much as 45,000 pounds. Winners of the pull could win up to $2,000.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO