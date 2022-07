The Philadelphia Flyers have already made one big move this offseason in acquiring Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and signing him to a two-year, $10 million deal. However, there are still some important needs and moves that need to be addressed before next season and even by free agency. First is re-signing backup goaltender Martin Jones, then moving the contract of James van Riemsdyk, and finally, figuring out which high-end forward they are going to target on July 13 and beyond.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO