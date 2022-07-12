Reaching Across the Spectrum with Judah Axe, Professor of Behavior Analysis

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO