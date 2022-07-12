ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities receive multiple calls regarding casket on side of freeway

By News Staff
 3 days ago
– The California Highway Patrol received multiple 911 calls Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m. of a person pulling a funeral casket along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo at the Santa Rosa Avenue exit.

“Never know what the day has in store. We have to admit our officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty,” the CHP wrote in a Tweet on Monday. “And YES it was empty.”

The owner was attempting to get it to the Swap Meet on Sunday morning, never made it, and was trying to sell it to passersby, according to a Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Atascadero, CA
The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

