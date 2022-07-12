ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds star Raphinha on verge of Barcelona transfer after £58m bid is submitted in blow to Chelsea and Arsenal hopes

By Giacomo Pisa
 1 day ago

BARCELONA are edging closer to signing Raphinha after reportedly submitting an official bid for the Leeds star.

The news comes as a blow to Chelsea and Arsenal - with both clubs keen on the Brazilian winger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nyag2_0gcteKe400
Raphinha is reportedly on the verge of joining Barcelona Credit: Getty

Now though the deal to bring Raphinha to Barcelona is at its "final stages", according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barca have finally submitted a bid worth an initial £49million, rising to £58m with add-ons.

Leeds are reported to be willing to accept that offer, with the deal set to be confirmed imminently.

Chelsea had agreed a fee worth around £55million with Leeds for Raphinha, only for the winger to hold out for a move to Barca.

The Spaniards though now face the task of registering Raphinha before rubber-stamping the move.

Reports last week suggested new signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie cannot be registered due to financial fair play restrictions.

Barca recently agreed a £178million deal to sell a 10 per cent stake in their La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years.

But those funds must reportedly be used to balance the books instead of splashing out on new players.

Nevertheless Barca are now on the verge of signing Raphinha in a big money move - while also continuing to chase Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League games for Leeds during the recent campaign.

But he wasn't included in boss Jesse Marsch's pre-season touring squad to Australia.

And now his move away from Elland Road is on the verge of completion.

