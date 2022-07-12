ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas lawmakers put pressure on Uvalde’s DA over hallway surveillance footage

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, The Texas Newsroom
texasstandard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key Texas lawmaker in charge of overseeing a House investigation into May 24’s mass shooting in Uvalde has pledged to release a video he says will bring clarity on the police response that day. Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, tweeted Monday afternoon that he intends to release the...

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde families furious as footage of killer and police inside school is released before they’ve seen it

The families of the Uvalde school massacre have expressed their outrage after surveillance footage from the shooting was leaked to the public even before they could see it. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE- TV published edited portions of leaked footage from the fatal shooting of 24 May at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
Newsweek

Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Busbee
Person
Greg Abbott
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Escaped Max-Security Hospital Is Captured in a Texas Park

Exactly two weeks after he escaped a maximum-security hospital in Vernon, Texas, police arrested 29-year-old Alexander Ervin on Sunday, ending the hunt for the man who was acquitted of killing his dad in 2013 due to insanity. Ervin’s mom, Leslie Ervin, said that he was “peacefully arrested” in Austin—about 350 miles south of Vernon—after locals spotted him in a park and, worried about heatstroke, called the police. Police said Ervin escaped on June 26 by hopping an eight-foot fence, but his mom questions that account, saying there is meant to be more extensive security at the facility, including guards. “That sounds like gross incompetence to me, that a mentally ill, dangerous man is allowed to walk out of a facility that has been tasked to protect him,” she said. Leslie said she was told her son had gone to the park in Austin as it was close to her old apartment. “He asked for new clothes when he got to the jail, and told police he had come to Austin looking for me,” she told CBS.
AUSTIN, TX
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
The Independent

Uvalde officer with AR-15 hesitated and missed chance to shoot gunman before he entered school, say police

A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 rifle hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered a school, killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.Zavala county Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb elementary school moments after Ramos crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas House#Sandy Hook Elementary#The Texas Newsroom
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man executed 2 decades ago identified as killer in Texas cold case

CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man executed over two decades ago has been identified through DNA testing as the person who killed a Texas girl in 1979, authorities announced Monday.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had spent decades investigating the September 1979 strangulation death of 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson. Jackson went missing after going swimming in her Conroe neighborhood, and her body was found six days later. An autopsy concluded she was sexually assaulted before her death.In October, a new forensic technology called "M-Vac" was used to test evidence believed to be on the girl's clothing,...
The Atlantic

Where Is the National Outrage Over Uvalde?

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. George Floyd’s murder changed how Americans view law enforcement. The Uvalde massacre could have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy