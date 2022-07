I mean, you know if you throw CoJo on a tune, it’s only gonna make it a hundred times better. Zac Brown Band released a song today called “Wild Palomino,” which features the great Cody Johnson and is actually an updated version of the track that was first featured on the band’s 2021 The Comeback record. In anticipation for the deluxe version of the album, the group has been in the process of re-releasing some songs from the album with featured collaborators, […] The post Zac Brown Band And Cody Johnson Team Up For Beautiful New Version Of “Wild Palomino” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO