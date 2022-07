GROVE CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two fundraisers have been organized to assist a Grove City man who was brutally attacked and stabbed on May 3. A poker run and Chinese auction benefit, as well as a GoFundMe campaign, will benefit Andrew Miller, who was attacked and stabbed multiple times on May 3, in Grove City, Mercer County. He was then flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

