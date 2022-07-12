ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Assembly Majority Leader Resigns

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Terry Bell, WRN) A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 1

news8000.com

Wisconsin elections officials sift through fast-changing rules

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the state Supreme Court ruling that threw out the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, elections officials like Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe are trying to prepare municipal clerks and voters for the changes ahead. “There certainly always is confusion...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots

MADISON — Wisconsin voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail and can't have someone do it for them, the state's chief election administrator said Thursday. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe's remarks come after the state Supreme Court issued a major decision Friday outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The justices ruled that only the voter can return an absentee ballot to local clerks in person.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor candidate won't rule out decertification

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Raises More Than $10 Million for Re-Election

(AP) Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday reported raising more than $10 million over the first six months of this year as the Democrat prepares to face a tough reelection bid in the battleground state in November. The campaign for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be the most expensive in...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

DATCP Certifies Two for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the 2022 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election results. Kirk Baumann of Wausau and Danny Krueger of Wausau began three-year terms as elected members of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin on July 1st. The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Forensics Team to Search for Deleted Texts From Embattled State Natural Resources Board Chair in Records Request

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A digital forensics team will be searching the phone of Natural Resources Board chair Fred Prehn (PRAYN) for deleted text messages. Attorneys for Midwest Environmental Advocates said they've turned over data pulled from Prehn's phone to a group that will scour it for records relating to his refusal to step down from the board. His replacement was named by Governor Evers, but was never confirmed by the State Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
whtc.com

New poll: Tudor Dixon takes big lead in Republican primary race for governor

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With just over three weeks until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has taken a turn in favor of commentator and former news personality Tudor Dixon, according to a new survey conducted by Mitchell Communications & Research and commissioned by MIRS.
LANSING, MI
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

New Report Calls for Continued Support of Broadband Expansion in Wisconsin

(Bob Hague, WRN) A new reports calls for continued support of broadband expansion in Wisconsin. In its second annual report released on Tuesday, the Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access calls on state leaders to continue support for broadband expansion in Wisconsin, which so far has included nearly 300 million dollars in state and federal funding.
WISCONSIN STATE

