BAR HARBOR — Two area residents and one citizen group were honored at Friends of Acadia’s 2022 Annual Meeting on July 6. Artist Rosemary Levin of Corea received the Artistic Excellence Award for her ongoing series of colorful hooked rugs that feature the carriage road bridges of Acadia National Park. Levin began the series in 2005 and created a hooked rug each subsequent year until the bridge series was completed in 2021. Her first gift of the Cobblestone Bridge hooked rug started a yearly tradition where she donated a rug to Friends of Acadia to auction at its annual benefit, raising thousands of dollars for the park. Each subsequent carriage road bridge rug was designed, crafted and donated based on the order of the bridge’s construction. In presenting the award, Director of Development and Donor Relations Lisa Horsch Clark said, “Rosemary’s work gives us the ability to see the bridges of Acadia with new eyes, and her beautifully hooked rugs are true pieces of art.”

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO