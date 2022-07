BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for more information as they piece together what happened after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 14th and Pine streets around 9:20 p.m. A sedan and motorcycle crashed in the intersection, as they were traveling in opposite directions. It is not clear if it was a head-on collision, but the 27-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital in serious condition.

BOULDER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO