ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Farm Family Living Expenses Rise

By WOWO Farm Director
WOWO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by the Kansas Farm Management Association shows that farm family living expenses jumped 14 percent higher last year to an average of $82,000. It’s significantly higher than the previous high of...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

6 Cities Where Rent Is Actually Affordable for the Average Income Earner (and 5 Where It’s Not)

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable places to rent in cities across America, as the rise in rent prices continues to increase at a much faster rate than wages. According to a recent study conducted by Clever’s Real Estate Witch, from 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%. That means that rent prices have increased about four times faster than income during that time period.
HOUSE RENT
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aei
The Independent

Disabled households pushed into debt by rising cost of living, charity warns

Disabled households in the UK are being pushed into debt by spiralling living costs, research suggests.People who are disabled and the loved ones who care for them are at “breaking point”, and Government cost-of-living support will only offer temporary relief, according to the disability charity Sense.Censuswide carried out polling for the charity of 1,006 people with disabilities and 1,002 family members caring for a disabled person between June 1 and 8.More than half (54%) of those polled said they are in debt, with more than a third (38%) skipping meals to save money.Some 74% said they will be unable to...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

History is filled with extinct occupations. Most of these jobs were accessible to people with the least formal education, from lamplighters to switchboard operators. (These are jobs that used to be common but no longer exist.) Today, about 40% of Americans 25 and older have a high school but no higher education except perhaps for […]
EDUCATION
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Half of adults buy less food to cope with rising costs – survey

Nearly half of adults in the UK are buying less food as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes wallets across the country.New data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that 49% of people said their shopping trolleys are less full than before.The survey was carried out between June 22 and July 3 and marks a rapid increase in the figure.In the previous survey, between June 8 and June 19, only four in 10 (43%) of adults said that they were buying less food.We asked how worried respondents were regarding a range of issues, and the most frequently reported worries...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.4 million Americans quit their job in April 2022, just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021.  A recent survey […]
ECONOMY
MilitaryTimes

Veterans unemployment rate under 3% for nearly all eras of service

The unemployment rate for veterans of every era since the Vietnam War fell below 3% in June, the first time those various generations of troops have reached that mark since early 2019. According to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for all veterans in...
MILITARY
BBC

Cost of living rise sees boost for car boot sales

A stained glass artist who was made redundant after 35 years in the job says car boot sales are a chance "to make ends meet". John Derbyshire, 58, arrives early, buys items and sells them for a profit on sites such as eBay. Other people at a recent Chelmsley Wood...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy