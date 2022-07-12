Farm Family Living Expenses Rise

Disabled households in the UK are being pushed into debt by spiralling living costs, research suggests.People who are disabled and the loved ones who care for them are at “breaking point”, and Government cost-of-living support will only offer temporary relief, according to the disability charity Sense.Censuswide carried out polling for the charity of 1,006 people with disabilities and 1,002 family members caring for a disabled person between June 1 and 8.More than half (54%) of those polled said they are in debt, with more than a third (38%) skipping meals to save money.Some 74% said they will be unable to...

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO