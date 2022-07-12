ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska poll: Although Tshibaka is clear first choice of voters, Murkowski wins in ranked-choice scenario

By Suzanne Downing
 3 days ago
An Alaska Survey Research poll finds the ranked-choice voting scenario passed by Alaska voters in 2020 helps incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.

The Aug. 16 primary will have all candidates appearing on the same ballot, after Ballot Measure 2 took the Republican ballot away.

Ballot Measure 2 is a convoluted new voting method that was advanced by Murkowski surrogates in 2020 with millions of dollars of Outside money to convince voters to approve it. The top four candidates in each race will move to a ranked-choice general election ballot.

According to the Washington Post, the Alaska Survey Research poll presented a scenario in which four candidates — Murkowski, Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro and no-party candidate Dustin Darden — advance from the primary to the general election. The poll asked voters to list their first, second, and third choice for the Senate.

The poll found Tshibaka leads during the first round as voters’ top choice, ahead of Murkowski, 43% to 35%. The two other candidates on the race would trail them by at least 18%, the Post reported. Darden is the first to be eliminated under that scenario.

In the second round, Tshibaka would still lead Murkowski by nine points, and Chesbro is eliminated, with 20%.

But then comes the third round: The poll shows Murkowski gets the support that the two eliminated candidates received, moving her ahead of Tshibaka by four points, and allowing her the win — 52% to 48%.

So while Tshibaka is the favorite candidate among Alaskans, Murkowski wins by being the second choice of Democratic and independent voters in Alaska.

Alaska Survey Research, owned by Ivan Moore, is the only pollster doing surveys at this point that experiment with the ranked-choice voting method. His poll shows that 51% of those polled did not rank all the way down the choices in the Senate race. That makes the results of the poll especially unstable, since there are still many months to go until the Nov. 8 general election.

Comments / 61

lyle jones
2d ago

you guys are ridiculous with this nonsense. can't you find some actual news to report on instead of speculating and trying to find ways to get your candidate of choice to win a primary. I mean because the polls have been so accurate lately right????? lol

Reply(1)
10
Trisha Voskuilen
2d ago

They better not force Lisa down our throats. Most Alaskans including me know she is terrible for Alaska.

Reply(6)
40
Mr. WordNerd
2d ago

Clearly there’s lots of confusion about how ranked choice voting works. It’s actually a good thing, and voters need to inform themselves about the process. On the other hand, the State should have been educating us better about ranked choice voting. If you don’t understand it after reading about it, then find someone to explain it to you.

Reply(2)
7
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

