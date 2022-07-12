ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

Island Strong Beach Fest: Supporting The Recovery of Grand Isle

By Esther Boone
whereyat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis coming Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, the town of Grand Isle, Louisiana will host its first annual Island Strong Beach Fest in support of local recovery from Hurricane Ida. Why Supporting Grand Isle Matters. Grand Isle— an island town 50 miles south of New Orleans, and...

www.whereyat.com

WWL-AMFM

Vito: A new giant in Louisiana’s oil industry

Coming in at more than 125,000 metric tons with a cost of $3-billion Shell Oil’s Vito platform is afloat and will be headed to an underwater field South of New Orleans. Vito is Shell’s 13th major offshore project. When it connects to eight underwater natural gas producing wells and starts moving product, the state of Louisiana will get a cut of royalties collected from the rig.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southernladymagazine.com

Explore Houma and Bayou Country

For travelers wishing to experience authentic Cajun culture in a gorgeous environment that isn’t far from major airports, Houma and Terrebonne Parish offer exceptional opportunities for good food and memorable attractions. The area was originally settled by the Chitimacha and Houma peoples before colonial Europeans arrived, and the town...
HOUMA, LA
whereyat.com

Son of a Saint Celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Saturday, July 23, New Orleans' Son of a Saint organization will host a celebration of National Hot Dog Day at Dat Dog on Magazine Street in the Garden District. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Event. The celebration will take place in the form of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on July 11, 2022, that Enforcement Division agents worked with the Venice Marina and the non-profit Hunters for the Hungry to donate seized fish to the New Orleans Mission in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

La. lawmaker reacts to proposal for abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Meg Autry at the University of California San Francisco said she has partnered with a non-profit organization to raise money for an abortion clinic to be placed on a boat out in the Gulf of Mexico that would dock at different southern ports. This would put the clinic out of reach of any trigger laws southern states have enacted since it is considered federal property.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans airport sees long lines Tuesday morning

Those traveling at the New Orleans International Airport Tuesday need to arrive early for their flights. On Tuesday morning, long lines could be seen at check-in. As of Tuesday, there were more than 7,000 flights delayed with 500 of those flights being in the United States. A total of 1,700...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Pan Am flight crashed 40 years ago, 6 Bogalusans could have been victims

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the horrific crash of Pan American Flight 759 out of New Orleans. On Friday, July 9, 1982, the Boeing 727 aircraft crashed shortly after lift-off from New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, after being forced down by a microburst storm mere minutes into its flight bound for Las Vegas, Nev. One hundred forty-four passengers and eight people on the ground were killed during the tragedy. The sole survivor was a 16-month-old baby. The crash had the highest number of aviation fatalities in 1982.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Awards Grants

New Orleans-based Charity Issues $1 Million to Nonprofit Organizations. In 2002, Chef Emeril Lagasse and his wife Alden founded the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, a 501c(3) public charity with headquarters in New Orleans. The Foundation's mission is to generate opportunities to motivate, mentor, and empower youth to grasp their full potential through nutrition, culinary, and arts education.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Largest Go-Kart Track in America Is Right Here in Louisiana

Recently I saw a friend post about the largest go-kart track in the country. I scrolled past it not realizing that the massive track was located in the Bayou State. NOLA Motorsports is just a quick 20-minute drive from New Orleans and I am convinced it is a must-visit next time you visit the Big Easy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
whereyat.com

The Platforms Fund Grant Process Applications Open

2022-2023 Artist Applications Open for the Platforms Fund's Annual Project Grants. Here, in New Orleans, you don't have to walk into a gallery on Royal or Julia Street to get a taste of our best artists. The fact is, this city practically bleeds art installations and breeds artists of all creeds and colors: musicians, painters, sculptors, you name it. You may wonder, where do all these creative people get their inspiration? The answer is really quite simple: it's hard to not find inspiration in a city like New Orleans. It's comparable to plopping a research botanist into the heart of the Amazon Rainforest or giving a marine biologist diving gear and a sturdy boat off the coast of Australia. Research will be done; breakthroughs will be made.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Luxury boarding facility to open in Houma

Owning a pet brings happiness to our homes, hearts, and families, and the owner of a new pet service wants to offer one of a kind service to your pup. Barkin’ on the Bayou will offer a luxury boarding facility, pet taxi, drop in visits, and adventure walking. Allie...
HOUMA, LA
whereyat.com

Tales of the Cocktail 2022

From July 24 through 29, New Orleans will host the 20th anniversary of Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC). Join industry professionals in exchanging, exploring and enjoying new and innovative cocktails and techniques. The event looks to be fun and educational--and tasty!. The Foundation. Tales of the Cocktail is hosted by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

