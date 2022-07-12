Island Strong Beach Fest: Supporting The Recovery of Grand Isle

2022-2023 Artist Applications Open for the Platforms Fund's Annual Project Grants. Here, in New Orleans, you don't have to walk into a gallery on Royal or Julia Street to get a taste of our best artists. The fact is, this city practically bleeds art installations and breeds artists of all creeds and colors: musicians, painters, sculptors, you name it. You may wonder, where do all these creative people get their inspiration? The answer is really quite simple: it's hard to not find inspiration in a city like New Orleans. It's comparable to plopping a research botanist into the heart of the Amazon Rainforest or giving a marine biologist diving gear and a sturdy boat off the coast of Australia. Research will be done; breakthroughs will be made.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO