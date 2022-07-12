Tues Blogcast: Denver real estate; Are shipping port backups improving?

When Colorado became the first state, along with Washington, to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012, it immediately became one of the centers of cannabis in the United States. The tax revenue, and tourist interest, became a proof of concept for the 18 states and Washington DC that would legalize recreational cannabis over the next decade. Today, Colorado is still known for having some of the best dispensaries in the country, and it remains a hotspot for cannabis tourism. But one thing that even the most imaginative advocates probably didn’t see coming? An old Lutheran church in Denver being tripped out into a technicolor sanctuary called the International Church of Cannabis, where colorful pipes and joints are passed over pews between Elevationists, and cannabis is taken in as a sacrament.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO