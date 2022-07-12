ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tues Blogcast: Denver real estate; Are shipping port backups improving?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened to the country of Sri Lanka was the agricultural equivalent of the Green New Deal. As I've said many times, it's not so much that radical environmentalists love the planet as it is that they hate humans. This is the most important thing you'll read today: Sri...

CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
douglas.co.us

RTD announces Zero Fare for Better Air during August

Information courtesy of RTD. Looking for a way to get to work, downtown Denver for entertainment or to the airport? Give RTD a try, for free, in August. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) recently announced the launch of Zero Fare for Better Air – a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing use of public transit. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, RTD will offer zero fares on all of its services during August.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

Denver’s program that sends social workers instead of cops to some 911 calls might go national

Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced a bill to support community policing programs, like the STAR Program in Denver, as many communities in Colorado face an increase in crime. The SMART (Supporting Mental Assistance Responder Teams) Community Policing bill would provide funds for collaborative partnership with law enforcement, health professionals, case managers, and outreach teams.
DENVER, CO
matadornetwork.com

Everything You Need To Know About Visiting Denver’s International Church of Cannabis

When Colorado became the first state, along with Washington, to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012, it immediately became one of the centers of cannabis in the United States. The tax revenue, and tourist interest, became a proof of concept for the 18 states and Washington DC that would legalize recreational cannabis over the next decade. Today, Colorado is still known for having some of the best dispensaries in the country, and it remains a hotspot for cannabis tourism. But one thing that even the most imaginative advocates probably didn’t see coming? An old Lutheran church in Denver being tripped out into a technicolor sanctuary called the International Church of Cannabis, where colorful pipes and joints are passed over pews between Elevationists, and cannabis is taken in as a sacrament.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
villagerpublishing.com

It is final — GV will not allow any more gun stores in homes

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
denverite.com

Could Denver’s raging housing market finally be chilling out a little?

For a decade, the City of Denver was growing. More people were moving in than out. Home prices were rising. Landlords were jacking up rent. Every month, the city’s real estate market seemed to be breaking records for just how much profit a homeowner or landlord could reap from people needing shelter. Buyers were competing with deep-pocketed investors. For those wanna-be homeowners who couldn’t get an offer accepted by a seller, things were bleak.
DENVER, CO

