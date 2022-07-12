ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville Lisle Triad Enhances Seniors Quality of Life

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naperville Lisle Triad has a mission to enhance the quality of life of all senior citizens in Naperville Township and Lisle Township. Triad empowers senior citizens to become more involved in community...

Riverwalk Adult Day Services Provides Respite

Since 1983, Riverwalk Adult Day Services, formally known as Ecumenical Adult Day of Naperville, has provided a Safe, Social, and Stimulating Environment for Adults in need of daytime care due to some form of cognitive decline. Riverwalk Adult Day Services is the only center in the area that services adults 18 years and older who are navigating conditions such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, intellectual disabilities, and others and cannot be left home alone. Providing over 750,000 hours of care, Riverwalk Adult Day was the first center to offer services to families in Naperville and surrounding areas that include Dupage, Kane, Will, and Kendall Counties. In 2019, Adult Day Services’ staff was the first in the area to become trained as Dementia Friendly. In 2020, Riverwalk Adult Services was granted the State of Illinois, Illinois Department on Aging Community Care Program, and a US Veterans Affairs Community Care Network contract. The contracts will allow the center to continue its mission to serve low-income adults in the community.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Apology and video information surfaces at Oswego 308 meeting

Jared Ploger delivered that apology to Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin this week, coming at the 308 Board of Education meeting. Ploger is a 308 board member. His words came after Sparlin appeared and spoke at a Village of Oswego meeting in June, where trustees and the...
OSWEGO, IL
Naper Settlement Directs Project On Housing Discrimination

Naper Settlement is leading a free online exhibit called Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States that focuses on the history of discriminatory housing practices and segregation. Museums from across the country have joined forces to research and present their community’s history of exclusion. Creating the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
2 physician practices acquired by independent services organization

Independent physician services company Versant Diagnostics has acquired Elgin (Ill.) Laboratory Physicians and Pathology Consultants of Chicago, Daily Herald reported July 11. Versant Diagnostics announced a $100 million funded strategy to expand services to medical providers earlier in the year. The strategy includes purchasing pathology groups and converting them to digital, while maintaining the original physician leadership of the acquired practices.
CHICAGO, IL
City Council Considers Weapons Sale Ban | Summer Water Polo | Odenkirk Nominated for Emmy

At next Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting a proposed ordinance will be discussed that, if adopted, would prohibit the sale of assault weapons in Naperville including certain semi-automatic guns and high capacity magazines. The proposed ordinance was added to the meeting agenda at the request of three City Council members, according to the Daily Herald, and follows the death of seven attendees of Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade in a mass shooting that wounded 46 others. A draft of the ordinance, including how it would define ‘assault weapons’ and a list of specific firearms that would be banned, is currently available on the city’s website.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Late Evergreen Park teacher, coach preached character, family

Words of praise have never been scarce from the Evergreen Park community for John Elias “Coach” George. Relatives, friends, colleagues and former students were in attendance during a memorial service for George, a longtime teacher and coach at Evergreen Park Community High School. George died June 3, 2020,...
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Cases of New COVID-19 Variants on the Rise

COVID-19 cases are on an uptick across the country and in both DuPage and Will Counties in recent weeks. As of last week, about 72% of cases in the Midwest were either the BA.5 or BA.4 variants, according to CDC data, which groups Illinois with Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. The B.5 strain has emerged as the dominant one and appears to evade immune protection from vaccines prior infections more easily than past variants. The vaccines still remain effective in largely preventing hospitalizations and death, doctors say.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Cash Reward for Information | COVID-19 Update | Naperville Bachelorette Candidates

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the recent armed robbery suspects. On July 9, three armed men robbed the Mobil Gas Station on the 100 block of east Ogden Avenue, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products. They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth person. If you have information about the suspects, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Are West Chicago’s Radiation Worries Over?

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was relaxing in her West Chicago home one weekend in 1995, when she heard a knock at the door. Recently married, she shared the gray duplex with her husband, mom and sister, and family members were constantly coming and going. But when Sandra answered the door that day, what she learned would change how she looked at her home and suburban community forever.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Naperville to consider ban on assault weapons

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Officials in Naperville are looking to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons, according to The Daily Herald. On July 4, a gunman opened fire during a Independence Day Parade from a rooftop in Highland Park, killing seven people and wounding dozens. Naperville has home-rule powers,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Downtown Crystal Lake – “Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street RECEIVES 2022 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITATION”

“We are proud of this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement.”
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After two major grocery stores closed up shop on the South Side, desperate communities are once again in the midst of  food desert.A non-profit organization is trying to bridge the gap with a drive-up food pantry on Wednesday. The pantry at Ada S. McKinley vocational services started up 10 a.m., at 61st street and Wentworth Avenue. The pantry will remain open until 2 p.m. The pantry is free and features fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.The goal is to help neighbors make healthy food choices.
CHICAGO, IL
Liquor Commission | Operation Disrupt | Alebrije Art Walks

During Wednesday’s liquor commission meeting, the main topic of discussion centered around a potential whiskey distillery in Naperville. Bob Many, founder of H. Shufeldt Whiskey Company, asked the commission to raise the cap of the Class-P Manufacturer license from four to five. These changes would allow Many to open the H. Shufeldt Whiskey Co. at 1665 Quincy Avenue in Naperville. The whiskey company would feature a tasting room that could accommodate 15-20 people at one time. The motion passed unanimously among the liquor commission, and now city council will vote on the motion at their next meeting on July 19th.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Invasive Pest Threatens Hemlock Trees in Lakewood

The Wooly Hemlock Adelgid is threatening the Village of Lakewood‘s Hemlock trees. Resident Mary Seger, who lives by Ivy Lane and Winchester Road, spoke before the Village Board about receiving a call from another resident concerned about the trees, “When you know what to look for, you can see these little white dots, usually on the underside, but they’ll be on the top also of Eastern Hemlocks which are all over this village as you know.”
LAKEWOOD, NY
