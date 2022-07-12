ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ELECTRONICS
SHOPPING
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot One Screen In a Dual Monitors Setup

Taking a screenshot is quite an easy task. But, you might get puzzled when trying to print a screen on dual monitors. Well, you may have noticed screens of both monitors get printed while trying to take a normal screenshot of your desired display. This is because you’ve extended your display, and the system understands both monitors as a single screen.
SOFTWARE
TECHNOLOGY
PETS
COMPUTERS
ELECTRONICS
COMPUTERS
COMPUTERS
COMPUTERS
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache To Get Rid of Excess Junk Files

Just like on a PC, every now and again it's good to clear out junk files on your Android phone. Clearing out the cookies and cache on your Android phone's web browser is a good way to get rid of a lot of that, as it's likely to have built up over the course of visiting many different websites every day. Whether your phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Default Windows 11 Browser

Windows comes with Edge as its default browser. Although it has made rapid strides over the years—overtaking Safari as the second most popular desktop web browser—Google Chrome still dominates the market by a considerable margin. That's good news for you, though, as you don’t have to stick with...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Something could be missing at the iPhone 14 launch

It seems like forever that we've been hearing rumours about what to expect from the iPhone 14. If Apple sticks to its usual timetable should soon be over since we'd typically expect the big reveal in September. However, new reports suggest that one model in the iPhone 14 range could be missing on launch: the newest member of the family.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Test Express APIs With Jest

Testing, while it can be time-consuming, is an important step in the development cycle of any application. It ensures you catch bugs and issues early on before you push code to production. You can use Jest to test an Express Rest API. After you’ve created a simple CRUD API, discover...
COMPUTERS

