Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 1-1 draw with fifth-tier side Olot. The former Arsenal striker latched on to a wonderful long ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before finding an exceptional finish from outside the box to beat the advanced goalkeeper and give the Catalan giants the lead in the 28th minute.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO