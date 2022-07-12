ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

6 Best Bike Helmets You Need for Safer Cycling

By Andrew Bettlach
bestproducts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing fast on a bike is one of the most exhilarating feelings in the world. Whether you’re flying down a winding road, raging down a mountain bike trail, or just cruising through the city with cars and buses, safety is no accident. A solid bike helmet isn’t an option — it’s...

www.bestproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
reviewed.com

The Best Bike Locks of 2022

If you live in a city, then you know the anxiety that comes along with riding a bike. But keeping your bike secure shouldn’t be one of your concerns. We’ve all seen bikes left outside that have been scavenged and stripped for parts—or, even worse, the ones stolen and ditched somewhere along the way. I recently found an amazing vintage bike out with the trash, and after fixing it up for me, my boyfriend made sure I was all set with a lock that I felt like I could trust, no matter where I was locking up.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

Steps to Be Sure Your Motorcycle Helmet Fits Just Right

Motorcycle safety is essential when riding. One of the most vital pieces of safety gear is a motorcycle helmet. Here are some steps to ensure your helmet fits just right. The post Steps to Be Sure Your Motorcycle Helmet Fits Just Right appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowboard Helmets#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bike#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

How Should a Motorcycle Helmet Fit?

When riding on your motorcycle, it is vital that you be protected in case the unthinkable happens. One of the most important pieces of safety equipment is your helmet. But how do you know if your motorcycle helmet fit is right? The post How Should a Motorcycle Helmet Fit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
electrek.co

Behind the scenes at Ampler Bikes seeing how quality electric bikes are built locally in Europe

Touring various electric bike factories has been a fascinating experience for me over the years. It’s a chance to look behind the curtain and see how the sausage is made, so to speak. And with bicycles being one of the great equalizers, it is interesting to see each culture’s take on the handy vehicles. I’ve been on behind-the-scenes tours of e-bike motor builders, Chinese e-bike factories, American e-bike factories, and all sorts of other e-rideables in various countries. But checking out Europe’s own homegrown e-bikes at Ampler’s Tallinn, Estonia-based factory has been a particular high point of mine.
BICYCLES
outsidemagazine

The Family Guide to RVing

One of the best things about RVs: they make adventuring easy. But like everything else involving kiddos, RVing with the whole family takes a little extra planning and know-how. We caught up with a few seasoned adventure parents to help you make your next family RV trip a success, whether you’re looking to rent an RV for a weekend getaway or are in the market for a rig of your own.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy