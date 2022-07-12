ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Foerster Focused on Pro Breakthrough

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago at this time, Philadelphia Flyers right wing prospect Tyson Foerster seemed to be on the fast-track to the National Hockey League. He'd shown considerable promise in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign (10 goals and 17 points in 24 games),...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign Dan Renouf to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have been relatively active to begin free agency, considering the lack of cap space they have to work with. The Bruins have reportedly signed Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract. The rumored signing of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman marks the third new player that the Bruins have acquired since the start of free agency on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Agree to Terms with Evgeni Malkin to a Four-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Evgeni Malkin on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The deal begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million. "Evgeni...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Don Sweeney shares update on Patrice Bergeron contract discussions

One day into NHL free agency, Patrice Bergeron's future with the Boston Bruins remains up in the air. The 36-year-old B's captain, who's an unrestricted free agent this summer, is expected to rejoin the team for the 2022-23 campaign. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Wednesday the organization is still waiting on Bergeron to make a decision.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Everything you need to know about the Maple Leafs development camp

For starters, the Leafs are holding camp a week after nearly every other team has opened them up to inviting just about any undrafted prospect they want, which we’ll get to in a second. First, here are all of the Leafs affiliated prospects attending camp:. Player Acquired. Luke Cavallin...
NHL
Yardbarker

Meet Your New Bruins: 2022 Offseason Edition

Heading into the first day of free agency, the Boston Bruins weren’t expected to make many moves. They do not have enough cap space to be big spenders, especially since they intend to bring back Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Yet, they still made some changes to start their offseason and now have six new players on their roster. Of the bunch, one stands out, while the rest will likely be used as depth. Here’s a look at the newest Bruins.
NHL
NHL

Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
NHL
NHL

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Complete list of signings by team, available players. Forward Claude Giroux signs three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. A comprehensive list of all 2022 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis. NOTE: Some of these players may have recently signed with their respective team; however, their...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $775,000. Tokarski, 32, is coming off of a career year in 2021-22 with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Dylan Strome signs one-year, $3.5 million contract with Capitals

Forward wasn't qualified by Blackhawks, scored career-high 22 goals last season. Dylan Strome signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The 25-year-old forward, who became an unrestricted free agent after he wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks, had 48 points, including an...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $1 million. Aube-Kubel, 26, joins the Maple Leafs having split the 2021-22 season between the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. Skating in 67...
NHL

