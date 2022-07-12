Foerster Focused on Pro Breakthrough

Heading into the first day of free agency, the Boston Bruins weren’t expected to make many moves. They do not have enough cap space to be big spenders, especially since they intend to bring back Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Yet, they still made some changes to start their offseason and now have six new players on their roster. Of the bunch, one stands out, while the rest will likely be used as depth. Here’s a look at the newest Bruins.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO