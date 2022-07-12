ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Speed Track Athletes Advance to AAU Nationals

By Townsquare Sedalia
 3 days ago
Five local track and field athletes have qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics, which are set for July 30 to Aug. 6 in North Carolina. The...

One Dozen People Injured in Cole County Bus Accident

One dozen people were injured after a bus driver fell asleep and the bus crashed in Cole County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Prevost H3 Coach, driven by 62-year-old Thomas A. Babbitt of Boonville, was on US 54, 300 feet east of Farm View Road (between Eldon and Jeff City) around 2:30 a.m., when Babbitt fell asleep and the bus traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the median, struck a ditch, across the westbound lanes of 54, struck another ditch, struck a house, then a shed and a fence before coming to rest in a field.
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Boonville Couple Killed in Howard County Crash

A Boonville couple was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 20-year-old James E. Dorman of Boonville, was on Missouri 124, one-tenth of a mile west of County Road 409 around 4 p.m., when the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a telephone pole and overturned into a tree.
BOONVILLE, MO
Funeral Announcements for July 15, 2022

A memorial service for Joshua (Josh) Corpier, 38, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 in the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd. Private memorial services will be held at a later date for James Harlan Lewis, 74, of Stover. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
COLE CAMP, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt in crash near Centralia after falling asleep while driving

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was hurt late Monday morning after a crash near Centralia. The crash happened on Highway 22 near Sappington Road around 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Terry L. Reno, 44, of Columbia, crossed the center line of the highway after The post Man hurt in crash near Centralia after falling asleep while driving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

