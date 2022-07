DENNIS – Dennis Police are again warning of the dangers of texting and driving. This head-on crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Sesuit Neck Road near Bridge Street. Police say this crash could have been 100% avoided if the driver of the sedan had not been looking at his cell phone while driving. Please make sure […] The post Dennis Police warn again against texting and driving after head-on crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.

DENNIS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO