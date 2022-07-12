ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baby in Louisiana Dies After Dog Attack

By Chris Reed
 1 day ago
The Times-Picayune is reporting that a 13-month-old baby has died in the Gentilly area after a dog attacked the baby. The attack reportedly happened at the 5500 block of...

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
WJTV 12

2 wanted in Louisiana arrested on drug charges in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested during a traffic stop after Adams County deputies said they found drugs in their vehicle. The traffic stop happened Monday afternoon. Investigators said the driver, Tommy Kennon, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle. Deputies said they found a back pack that contained 13 grams of methamphetamine […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
cenlanow.com

LSP Silver Alert issued for missing Louisiana man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a DeQuincy man who was last seen early Friday morning. Police say 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigaiden Road in DeQuincy. Thompson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
Calcasieu Parish News

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

