ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Rotary Donates Dictionaries to Joliet Schools

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Club of Joliet donated over 2,000 dictionaries to all Joliet Public Schools District 86 third and fourth...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qrockonline.com

VVSD Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 am- 2 pm at Fountaindale Library

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting the 2022-23 VVSD Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 12:00 pm- 5 pm at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Relief Fund Set-Up For Those Impacted By IL Parade Shooting

Community leaders in Highland Park, Illinois, are setting up a relief fund. Money from the “July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund” will go directly to victims and survivors of last week’s deadly parade shooting, or organizations that support them. Officials say it’s too early to know what’s needed, but they’re looking into it and will be ready to assist. People willing to donate can send money to the Highland Park Community Foundation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Joliet, IL
qrockonline.com

Less Than Two weeks To Apply To Become New Recruit For JPD

Joliet Police Department is hiring. According to their Facebook post, applications to become a Joliet Police Department Officer is due in less than two weeks. Starting salary is over $56,000 and goes to $100,000 by year three. Applications are due July 25th. Benefits include but not limited to:. •Annual Holiday...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities. The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition

A shooting in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon has left one person in serious condition. It was just before 4:00 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Illinois AG Warns About Scams Related To Victims Highland Park Shooting

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging residents to be alert for scams involving supporting the victims of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. The Attorney General’s office has received reports that survivors of the tragedy have been contacted by potential scammers who provide inaccurate and incomplete information about state assistance available to crime victims. Illinois residents should exercise caution before donating to organizations purporting to support victims of the mass shooting or violent crime.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
Person
Lynne Thigpen
Person
Thomas Jefferson
qrockonline.com

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
qrockonline.com

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Man Remains in Jail Following Acquittal After Shouting Expletive in Courtroom

A Ford Heights man was found not guilty of Attempted Murder on Thursday but still remains in jail after being found in contempt of court after shouting an expletive as he was leaving the courtroom. 44-year-old Marvin Keys was acquitted of not only Attempted Murder but of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The jury began deliberations at 12:48 pm and returned with the not guilty verdicts less than two hours later. The charges stem from an incident in December of 2020 where Keys was accused of shooting the victim.
FORD HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy