“Preserving our western heritage 8 seconds at a time!”. Believe it or not, many moons ago Durango, Colorado was as western as western comes. With cowboys and cowgirls coming through our town, it was only fair to throw a little competition into the mix! The Durango True Western Roundup has been a time-earned tradition that will never cease to exist for generations to come. Come on out to the La Plata County Fairgrounds to see what the Durango rodeo is all about every Wednesday evening all summer long!

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO