Does your student require dental or vision exams to satisfy school requirements?. With parents and students awaiting the first day of the 2022-23 school year, it is hard to believe that it is just weeks away (eek!). And while we might be looking forward to routine and more predictability, getting back-to-school dental and vision exams taken care of can make you feel more in control of your summer schedule. These examinations aren’t required for all grades in Illinois, and the first deadline coming up isn’t until mid-October. So don’t forget to breathe … in and out … and read on.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO