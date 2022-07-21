ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

By Cynthia Measom
 3 days ago
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable — it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar Tree. Instead, with the 25% price increase, it costs $5 for just four items.

Even so, with inflation climbing and prices rising everywhere you turn, it’s nice to know that the majority of items at your local Dollar Tree are only $1.25. And if you’re not a dollar store shopper, you might be surprised at the value you can find. While these discount havens often carry a ton of their own private label brands, they also stock name-brand items that you know and trust.

In the interest of saving money, here are nine items to stock up on from Dollar Tree this summer .

Activity Books

A stash of activity books is perfect for summer plane rides or road trips — or just to fill time when on a technology break. From word finds and hidden pictures to Sudoku puzzles and play pads, Dollar Tree has a selection of activity books geared for everyone in the family, and they’re only $1.25 each.

For little ones who like to color, the store has Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar jumbo coloring books to choose from, too.

Plastic Beverage Dispensers With Spigots

“These round dispensers are 72 ounces and perfect for everything from lemonade to iced tea to water,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews . “They can fit easily in most fridges, which means you can prep something for the kids to drink that they can serve themselves. Plus, at $1.25 each, you can pick up enough to serve an entire party.”

Picnic Supplies

“Summer is made for picnics, and Dollar Tree has practically all of the supplies you need for them,” said Ramhold. “From disposable tablecloths to plastic cups, paper plates, and utensils, you can pick up each item for $1.25 each or per package.”

Specialty Glassware

“Whether you want margaritas by the pool, shot glasses for bite-sized desserts or martini glasses for classy cocktails, you can pick up just the amount you need for $1.25 each,” Ramhold said. “And at that price point, if one happens to get broken, it’s easy and affordable to replace it.”

Sunglasses

Trips to the beach, pool, lake and other outdoor venues call for sunglasses. Unfortunately, sunglasses get washed away or left behind more than anyone likes to admit.

Dollar Tree has kids’ multicolored fashion sunglasses and polarized sunglasses for $1.25 each, which means you can afford to buy several pairs for each of your children. The same goes for the adults who don’t want to wear their expensive designer shades to the waterpark or while waterskiing at the lake. Adults can pick up aviator, fashion and sport sunglasses for $1.25 each, as well.

KIND Frozen Desserts

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in frozen confections, and if you’re a fan of KIND snacks, you’ll probably enjoy its frozen offerings too. Dollar Tree shoppers can choose from various flavors — Dark Chocolate Almond Seasalt, Coffee Hazelnut and Cherry Cashew — for $1.25 each while supplies last.

Assorted Snacks

Wherever you’re headed this summer, it can help to have snacks on hand that you can quickly pack in your cooler or tote bag. Dollar Tree has Armour LunchMakers, Lunchables Lunch Combinations, Oreo 4-pack cookies, Lance 6-pack snacks and many other snacks for just $1.25 each.

Craft and Painting Supplies

Lazy summer days can leave kids with nothing to do. Why not stock up your craft closet with supplies from Dollar Tree to fill the void? You’ll find paint, brushes, canvases, beads, glue, craft stickers and all kinds of small wooden items to paint or decorate.

School Supplies

The first day of school will be here before you know it. Why not get a jumpstart on your school supplies by stocking up at Dollar Tree? For instance, you can buy 16-count boxes of No. 2 pencils for $1.25 each. That means you can get four boxes — 64 pencils — for $5.

But that’s not all. Dollar Tree has a full selection of school supplies, including crayons, glue, dry erase markers and transparent tape from top name brands, such as Crayola, Elmer’s, EXPO and Scotch for $1.25 each.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life.

