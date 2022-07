New York Yankees great and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez thinks that the team only has a 50% chance of re-signing Aaron Judge this winter. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball over the first half of 2022. They have the top record in the league and it would take a collapse never seen before for them not to win the American League East. That outstanding start is in no small part to the fantastic play of Judge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO