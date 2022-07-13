BTS to appear in new Disney+ projects

BTS is coming to Disney+!

HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform company that is the parent company of BTS's label, Big Hit Music, has made a deal with The Walt Disney Company that includes five shows for the streaming platform, including two starring the K-pop icons, in an effort to "showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry to the world stage."

One series, "BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage -- LA," captures the septet's concert at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021. It's billed as an "exclusive cinematic 4K concert film" featuring the guys performing songs such as "Butter" and, of course, "Permission to Dance." It marked the first time since the pandemic that BTS had performed for fans in person.

The other series, "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," is a docuseries showcasing the group's journey since its debut in 2013. In addition to archival footage, the series will "feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter," according to Disney+. That series is set to debut on Disney+ next year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: BTS perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas.

A third series is BTS-adjacent. Called "In the Soop: Friendcation," it's a travel reality show featuring BTS member V and four other Korean celebs -- including "Parasite" star Woo-shik Choi and rapper Peakboy, as well as Seo-jun Park and Hyung-sik Park. It will show the five friends "venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities."

More content from HYBE will air "over the next few years," Disney said.

