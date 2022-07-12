ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

NH Catholic Schools names Ann MacGregor Teacher of the Year

By City of Rochester, NH
rochesternhnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNH Catholic Schools recently hosted the Recognizing Excellence Awards Gala, at the Hilton Doubletree, on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. Ann MacGregor, longtime teacher at Saint Elizabeth Seton in...

rochesternhnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesternhnews.net

Hope on Haven Hill Founder Awarded National Pillar of Excellence Award

Kerry Norton, RN and founder of Hope on Haven Hill, one of only two residential treatment centers in New Hampshire for pregnant and parenting women challenged by substance use disorder and their babies, is pleased to accept the Addiction Policy Forum’s Pillar of Excellence Award. The Addiction Policy Forum,...
ROCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Martin and Bevilacqua Become Directors of Northern Essex Community College Foundation

The Northern Essex Community College Foundation Board recently welcomed two local leaders with deep roots in the Merrimack Valley as its newest members. Francis J. Bevilacqua III graduated from Northern Essex in 2000 and then earned his bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College. He’s the president of Bevilacqua Builds, which focuses on real estate construction and development. Bevilacqua’s grandfather, Francis J. “Bevi” Bevilacqua, was a state representative in the 1960s and 1970s and was instrumental in bringing Northern Essex to Haverhill in 1961 and later establishing the site for the current Haverhill Campus.
HAVERHILL, MA
rochesternhnews.net

Cornerstone VNA Seeks Hospice Volunteers

Cornerstone VNA, a local nonprofit home health and hospice care provider, is looking for individuals who are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer. Currently, the greatest need for volunteers is in the seacoast and southern Maine areas. For as little as 3-4 hours per week, volunteers can offer companionship, respite care and their own unique skills to patients and family members in their community. Volunteers receive a comprehensive 8-week Hospice Volunteer Training program that focuses on how to provide comfort, support and a reassuring presence to Hospice patients and their families. No medical or volunteer experience is necessary to make a positive difference.
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Rochester, NH
Education
City
Rochester, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Building condition assessment of United Baptist Church of Lakeport

LAKEPORT — Wayne Hackett of the UBC will be presenting an overview of the recently-completed condition assessment of the historic United Baptist Church of Lakeport at the 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 meeting of the Heritage Commission of Laconia. Heritage Commission meetings are held in the City Hall Council Chambers on Beacon St. East. The church building, completed in 1892, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the NH Preservation Alliance’s 2021 Seven to Save.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Expenses increase for school building projects already underway in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Rising construction costs could force the Nashua School District to seek more money to complete school building projects. Nashua is building a new middle school and upgrading two others. School officials said they might need to ask the city for additional funding to complete the projects because it's getting more expensive to build.
NASHUA, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Arnold
rochesternhnews.net

Frisbie Memorial Hospital to host Chambers July Business After Hours

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Frisbie Memorial Hospital will host a Business After Hours, located at 11 Whitehall Road in Rochester from 5:30 to 7:00 pm in their Community Education & Conference Center. This Business After Hours will feature...
ROCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic High School#Nh Catholic Schools#Trinity High School#St John Regional School
WMTW

LePage call for Maine income tax cuts endorsed by New Hampshire’s Sununu

WESTBROOK, Maine — One of the governors visiting the Portland area this week for the National Governors’ Association summer meetings, New Hampshire's Chris Sununu, took time during his visit on Wednesday to campaign with fellow Republican Paul LePage. LePage is challenging incumbent Democrat Janet Mills to serve as...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
compassvermont.com

Claremont, New Hampshire Man Drowns Near Shore Acres in North Hero

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire,...
NORTH HERO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake public beach closed due to elevated E.coli levels

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E.coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Health Department will be re-sampling the...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy