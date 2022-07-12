NH Catholic Schools names Ann MacGregor Teacher of the Year

Cornerstone VNA, a local nonprofit home health and hospice care provider, is looking for individuals who are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer. Currently, the greatest need for volunteers is in the seacoast and southern Maine areas. For as little as 3-4 hours per week, volunteers can offer companionship, respite care and their own unique skills to patients and family members in their community. Volunteers receive a comprehensive 8-week Hospice Volunteer Training program that focuses on how to provide comfort, support and a reassuring presence to Hospice patients and their families. No medical or volunteer experience is necessary to make a positive difference.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO