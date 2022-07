A late night altercation in the Town of Portland on Thursday led to the arrest of a Brocton man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Thayer Road shortly after 11:45 PM. An investigation found that 62-year-old Richard Superdock allegedly threatened to kill someone during the incident. He is also alleged to have caused damage to property. While deputies took Superdock into custody, they also discovered a small quantity of a controlled substance in his possession. Superdock was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

BROCTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO