Hope, AR

Hope Lions Hear Program From Parks Recreation Director

hopeprescott.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Lions Club heard from Hope Parks Recreation Director Melanie Griffith on Monday. Griffith gave details on the summer program the park has for kids 5 to 12. She noted they use the pool on Thursday morning and on Tuesdays have different groups come in to...

hopeprescott.com

hopeprescott.com

Washington Day Camp Aug. 1-5

WASHINGTON — Historic Washington State Park will host Community Life of the Past Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on August 1-5, 2022. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide a look at some of the daily activities of early residents within the community of Washington, Arkansas.
WASHINGTON STATE
hopeprescott.com

Hope Civitan Club Hears From Nowlin

The Hope Civitan Club had as its speaker Bobby Nowlin, consumer banking relationship specialist with Bank OZK, on June 28. Pictured with Civitan President Amber Mackey, Nowlin explained his goal of serving in the community through education on financial matters, helping people learn to save money, and helping reduce fears they have about money. Civitan clubs worldwide adhere to the three principles of service, knowledge and fellowship. The Hope Civitan Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

It’s ‘A Murder Mystery’ July 30th In Texarkana

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a "Murder Mystery", on July 30th at the historic P.J. Ahern home in Texarkana. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 6p on Saturday, July 30th. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this event:
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas Lifestyle
Hope, AR
swark.today

Caney Creek Estate Joins Hope Farmers’ Market

Caney Creek Estates attended Hope Farmers’ Market this morning to host the Hospitality Table and provide market patrons with sweet treats and cool refreshments. Caney Creek co-proprietor Mark Ross said joining the market today was a great experience. “We strive to be involved with the community in any way we can,” Ross said. “We really enjoyed being here today and getting to know some of our local farmers and vendors.”
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Margaret Casteel

Margaret Casteel, age 88, of Okolona, Arkansas died peacefully on July 10, 2022. Margaret was born in Okolona on the homeplace where she lived at the time of her death. Having an adventurous spirit, she left home after high school to study and work in Little Rock where she met the love of her life, Johnnie L Casteel. She supported his career in the US Air Force for the next 23 years, including at postings in Arkansas, Italy, Texas, Florida, Alaska, and Illinois, and sustained the family during his remote assignments in Vietnam and Taiwan. She continued her own work in the base housing office at two different bases after his retirement from the military. Following her own retirement from federal service, they decamped to her family’s homestead and the community in Okolona where they lived an active life in retirement.
OKOLONA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Virgil Wayne Spruill

Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.
GURDON, AR
Melanie Griffith
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:23am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kaycee Triana, 29, Hope, AR. Ms. Triana was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel in Hope, AR. Triana was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Hears COVID Program From Dr. Dale Goins

The Hope Kiwanis Club heard a program from Dr. Dale Goins Tuesday concerning COVID. He noted there have been 560 million cases of COVID reported around the world with 6.3 million deaths worldwide. 90 million were reported in the US with about 1 million people in the US die. Locally, 70 people in Hempstead County have lost their lives to COVID.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Talks of closing juvenile detention center in Miller Co. continue

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Talk about closing down the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center continues. During a quorum court meeting Monday night (July 11), the court instructed the county judge to present a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Ark.
clevelandcountyherald.com

1942 Clip Leads Texas Man To Twin’s Grave In Rison

RISON – Cliff Robertson, Jr., of Texarkana, Texas, made a trek to Rison last week to place a marker in Greenwood Cemetery for his twin sister, Patricia Margaret Robertson. Patricia was stillborn on February 22, 1942, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Robertson. A metal marker had been placed in the cemetery at the time, but disappeared sometime in the 1960s according to Robertson.
RISON, AR
#Griffith Park#Fair Park#Softball#The Hope Lions Club#Arkansas Game Fish
hopeprescott.com

Burn ban in effect

PRESCOTT -Nevada County Judge Mark Glass has issued a burn ban for Nevada County. This includes all cities and communities in the county. The ban will remain in effect until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

House Fire at 421 North Elm in Hope

Hope Firemen, Hope Police,and Pafford responded to a house fire at 421 North Elm around 1pm Monday. Occupant Jesse Allen said 3 people were at home when the fire started and all got out. The home was a total loss.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

NCQC meeting postponed

PRESCOTT – Due to illness, the July meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court, scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, has been postponed. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Mary Whitfield

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home. Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was born to...
STAMPS, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: July 5 – July 12, 2022

HOPE, AR
KSLA

Teen accused of killing two people in 2021 shooting in Texarkana will be tried as adult

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager who is accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Texarkana, Texas will be tried as an adult, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says. Kevonte Collins, 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that happened in December of 2021 at an apartment complex in Texarkana. The shooting left two 18-year-olds dead; a 17-year-old was also seriously injured.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Michael Graham Charged With Theft of Property By Employee

On June 30, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Michael Graham, 28, Columbus, AR. Mr. Graham was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Graham was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

