Hope Lions Hear Program From Parks Recreation Director

Margaret Casteel, age 88, of Okolona, Arkansas died peacefully on July 10, 2022. Margaret was born in Okolona on the homeplace where she lived at the time of her death. Having an adventurous spirit, she left home after high school to study and work in Little Rock where she met the love of her life, Johnnie L Casteel. She supported his career in the US Air Force for the next 23 years, including at postings in Arkansas, Italy, Texas, Florida, Alaska, and Illinois, and sustained the family during his remote assignments in Vietnam and Taiwan. She continued her own work in the base housing office at two different bases after his retirement from the military. Following her own retirement from federal service, they decamped to her family’s homestead and the community in Okolona where they lived an active life in retirement.

OKOLONA, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO