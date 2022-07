EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five convicted criminal migrants and four cartel gang members over the last five days, preventing them from infiltrating the community. On July 6, Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agents apprehended Jorge Adolfo Diaz-Perez, a Mexican national, near Brownsville. Record checks revealed he was arrested in Cameron County in 2012 and charged with indecency with a child by contact with a 6-year-old and sentenced to 10 years probation. On July 7, BRP agents apprehended a Mexican migrant convicted and sentenced to 13 years…

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO