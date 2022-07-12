Nine Restaurants Win Wine Spectator Awards

Patrón already took precedent on my bar cart, but now, the world's number one super-premium tequila just got even more exceptional. The spirits maker is releasing just 299 bottles of its new and ultra-exclusive Patrón en Lalique: Serie 3. Master distiller David Rodriguez aged 14 tequilas in French...
With 163 exhibitors, nearly 4,000 attendees (from 55 countries) and an estimated 300,000 drinks and spirits samples poured, Bar Convent Brooklyn is an annual must-visit for people in the spirits industry and even curious imbibers who want to try something new or different. Along with old favorites, there were over...
Make mine a mocktail! Mocktails are having a moment, and Time Out Market Montréal isn’t letting cocktails have all the fun. Here are 8 refreshing mocktail recipes concocted by our mixologists. What’s on the Time Out Market Montréal mocktail menu?. Sometimes you want something sans alcohol....
Whiskey fans take note, because Plantation Rum has just released a trio of vintage rums from Barbados that can rival any single malt or rare bourbon in terms of age, price and quality. Extrême Collection n˚5 is the name of this series, which includes three vintages: 2007, 2000 and 1986....
Woodford Reserve is generally known as an easy-drinking bourbon that is considered by many to be a step or two above Jim Beam, Evan Williams or Wild Turkey (as beloved as these brands may be), even though it’s bottled at a higher proof of 90.4. Indeed, the fact that it’s not an 80 proof whiskey is one of the reasons many people enjoy drinking Woodford. The annual Master’s Collection series is a chance for master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall to mess with their tried and true formula, and for the 2022 edition that means batch size and proof.
A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
Little Prince is a chic wine-bar-cross-bottle-shop that makes you feel like you've stepped into a little pocket of Europe from the minute you walk in. This cosy addition to The Prince Hotel is a neighbourhood favourite – and for good reason. It boasts a 4000-strong collection of wines, has all the cheese, antipasti and cured meats to pick from the deli area to snack on, and feels like an intimate little nook to spend your afternoons or evenings.
A new record for the most expensive cask of whiskey sold has just been set. Breaking the previous $1.2 million USD record, a one-of-a-kind 1975 cask of Ardbeg Islay single malt Scotch whisky was recently sold at $16 million GBP ($19 million USD) to a private collector in Asia. The...
Zero-waste wizard Benjamin Pryor is the co-founder and chief mixologist at our restaurant Poco in Bristol. Our chef Ian Clark rarely leaves him much food surplus to play with, but Ben often turns what does get left behind into house cocktails and infusions. Spent citrus rinds are one thing we...
Domaine Serge Laloue Rouge, Sancerre, Loire, France 2020 ( £22.82, Strictly Wine) The cluster of appellations that hug the bend in the River Loire between Nevers and Orléans are known for being the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc. Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre are the two most famous names here, although each village here provides its own quicksilver version of the grape variety. On a hot day, a glass of Loire sauvignon can be like lying down in a patch of grassy shade: that’s certainly the effect of a classic Sancerre variation on themes of green and cool stony riverbeds, such as Domaine André Vatan Les Perrières Sancerre 2021 (£19.95, yapp.co.uk). But this part of the Loire isn’t just about whites. The reds, made from pinot noir, can be just as distinctive, evocative and refreshing, with a red-fruited clarity that is so beautifully expressed in Domaine Serge Laloue’s Sancerre Rouge.
The Michelin-starred chef brings a worldly perspective to clean eating with the debut of Mother Tongue, a stylish new rooftop restaurant in West Hollywood. LA is a city of extremes—you’ll find raw, plant-based eateries situated next to extravagant dining dens, but rarely do the two concepts meet. That’s poised to change thanks to Mother Tongue, the latest restaurant from renowned chef Michael Mina that just opened inside a brand-new fitness club concept and seeks to change the way diners define healthy fare.
One of D.C.’s most celebrated chefs is packing up and moving to Italy. John Melfi, who’s led the acclaimed kitchens at Fiola Mare, Blue Duck Tavern, Fiola, and since-shuttered Vidalia and Oval Room, will soon live in the actual Northern Italian region he artfully showcases on plates at downtown’s modern Modena. (His last day is Wednesday, July 20, he tells Eater, and Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s Ashok Bajaj will announce a replacement next month.) D.C. simultaneously loses a pastry pro this summer. Melfi will make the big move with Claudia Barrovecchio, the pastry chef at Michelin-rated Fiola since 2018. The two met while working at the Fabio Trabocchi flagship five years ago, and their YOLO leap to Europe reads much like a romance novel. The culinary power couple plans to buy a 35-year-old pasticceria in Vinovo, an idyllic town in the region of Piedmont, where Barrovecchio’s family is from. The pair set up a GoFundMe page to help update and expand the local favorite that baked Barrovecchio’s first birthday cake.
The global economy as a whole may be struggling, but the red-hot rare whiskey market hasn't seemed to care. Granted, the record for most expensive single bottle of whisky — a Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old Scotch that sold for about $1.9 million — hasn't been toppled since 2019. But other records have continued to fall. Earlier this year, a debate even ensued over who holds the record for most expensive cask ever sold at auction. In April, Whiskey Hammer claimed their $1.3 million sale set a new record, balking at the idea that a cask sold back in October for $2.3 million should count because the lot included an NFT.
Dos Equis is looking to make your Taco Tuesday just that much easier. The brand just announced the launch of its ready-to-drink Dos Equis Margarita Classic Lime. Each 12 oz. cocktail-in-a-can contains 10% ABV and is made with Blanco Tequila, real lime juice and natural flavors. This latest innovation from...
Philadelphia cream cheese is partnering with award-winning chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra to deliver a multi-sensorial and feelings-based dining concept and cookbook experience. CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, the world has been on autopilot. Whether it be monotonous work, cooking...
Click here to read the full article. You can instantly recognize a bottle of ultra-premium Clase Azul Tequila because the beautiful, artisanal, hand-painted ceramic decanters this high-end spirit comes in are part of its core identity. This week to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand has launched the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition, a tequila that incorporates some other artisanal methods into the production of the liquid.
This past winter, Clase Azul began a transformation of its brand identity by changing its name from Clase Azul Spirits to Clase Azul México. While this might seem more nominal than substantive, the point...
We Indians use turmeric powder in almost all our dishes. It gives a gorgeous color to your dishes. It also has so many health benefits. I buy them in my local Indian grocery stores. But recently I also found them at BJ's Wholesale Club. You can use either an oven, dehydrator, or even the sun to dry turmeric. I use my dehydrator to dry my turmeric. I make small quantities and store them in a glass bottle. It stays fresh for up to one year in your pantry. If you keep these roots in your refrigerator you can prepare them at any time and never run out again. You can definitely see the difference between the store bought and homemade turmeric powder by its color.
