Mari Y Juana Beverages Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement With SuLo Distro

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMari y Juana Beverages Co. (“MJ”) entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with SuLo Distro, As a result of this union, Mari y Juana Beverages Co. will leverage SuLo’s extensive infrastructure, expanding MJ’s reach throughout the state increasing brand awareness and consumer...

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
Walla Software Lands $13M Investment to Help Boutique Fitness Studios Adapt To A New Normal

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Walla, the all-in-one studio management software for boutique fitness businesses, today announced an $8M Series A financing round led by Industry Ventures, on top of a previous $5M seed round. TenOneTen Ventures, Keshif Ventures, Social Leverage and Crescent Ridge Partners also participated in the round. Since launching in 2020, Walla has signed studios nationwide looking to improve daily operations, reduce client friction, and shore up their businesses, including well-known fitness studios such as The River, Salt Fitness, Seattle Yoga Arts, and 502 Power Yoga. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005154/en/ Walla’s all-in-one modern platform empowers boutique fitness studios to simplify their everyday operations with intuitive, mobile-friendly features built to save time, capture more revenue, and engage clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Planet 13 Begins Drafting Application To Add A Cannabis Consumption Lounge To SuperStore

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH intends to apply for a lounge license in Nevada, as the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board passed the Nevada cannabis lounge legislation. The initial plan is to convert Planet 13's Trece restaurant space to a consumption lounge, restaurant and entertainment experience. The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex will be space where a consumer can watch products being made, purchase and consume all under one roof. A true luxury, tourist friendly lounge close to the Las Vegas Strip.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Wins Approval To Develop Tommeliten Field

ConocoPhillips COP received approval from the U.K. and Norway authorities for the development and operation of the Tommeliten A field in the North Sea. Tommeliten A is a subsea development that involves two subsea templates, which can hold up to 12 production wells. The field facilities will be tied back to the Ekofisk Complex.
Today in Crypto: Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Founders Missing; Singapore's Crypto Sector Expect Crypto Crackdown

The co-founders of Three Arrows Capital, the failed crypto hedge fund, are missing and possibly on the run from creditors, according to media reports on Tuesday (July 12). This comes as the creditors' lawyers say the whereabouts of Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, who started the company in 2012, are unknown. In court paperwork filed in New York, they also allege that the founders haven’t been cooperating with the liquidation process in any substantial way, per a CNBC report.
LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
Over $14 Million Bet On This Industrial Distribution Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday following the release of producer price index, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Kroo and ClearBank to Grow Partnership

Real-time clearing and banking service provider ClearBank on Thursday (July 14) announced that it has been selected by Kroo to provide access to all U.K. payment schemes as well as accounts for its operational funds. Founded in 2016, Kroo began as a digital-only prepaid card, before being awarded a banking...
Brazil’s Largest Private Bank Itaú to Launch Tokenization Platform

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest private bank, plans to launch an asset tokenization platform that transforms traditional finance products into tokens and also offers crypto custody...
LatAm Digital Asset Exchange Bitso Offers Crypto Remittance Service in Colombian Markets

The Latin American digital asset exchange Bitso has introduced a cryptocurrency remittance service in Colombia. The service, which should enable individual consumers and businesses to send and receive “digital dollars,” is reportedly one of the first crypto-based remittance products offered in Colombia to date, according to Bitso‘s management.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022

Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS) Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA) Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL) EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data. MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires. Monneo has introduced a BaaS API.
Can Canopy Growth, Disney And eBay Buck This Trend?

Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Walt Disney Co DIS and eBay Inc EBAY are all trading in confirmed downtrends. A downtrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of lower lows and lower highs on the chart. The lower lows indicate the bears are in control while the intermittent lower...
HURR Becomes First Fashion Rental Platform to Achieve B Corp Certificate

Leading fashion rental platform HURR just announced that it’s now a certified B Corporation, making it the very first rental service to achieve the status. Essentially, a B Corp certification means that a business is demonstrating that it’s ”meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials,” according to the B Corp website. The certification doesn’t just lend itself to one specific social or environmental issue either, but instead revolves around a holistic approach surrounding a company’s business model, operation and internal structure. Companies that do achieve the status are also required to re-apply every three years.
