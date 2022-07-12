Mari Y Juana Beverages Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement With SuLo Distro

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Walla, the all-in-one studio management software for boutique fitness businesses, today announced an $8M Series A financing round led by Industry Ventures, on top of a previous $5M seed round. TenOneTen Ventures, Keshif Ventures, Social Leverage and Crescent Ridge Partners also participated in the round. Since launching in 2020, Walla has signed studios nationwide looking to improve daily operations, reduce client friction, and shore up their businesses, including well-known fitness studios such as The River, Salt Fitness, Seattle Yoga Arts, and 502 Power Yoga. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005154/en/ Walla’s all-in-one modern platform empowers boutique fitness studios to simplify their everyday operations with intuitive, mobile-friendly features built to save time, capture more revenue, and engage clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
