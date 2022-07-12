ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tallahassee, FL WR Rico Watkins commits to UMass

By Mike Traini
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMass continued their strong work on the 2023 recruiting trail yesterday with the addition of 3* WR Rico Watkins from Tallahassee, FL/James Rickards:. Watkins chose the Minutemen over offers from the likes of Arkansas, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina,...

247sports.com

WTXL ABC 27 News

Three area college coaches all the buzz in FBS coaching circles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's no secret there is a lack of diversity at the FBS coaching level, as about half of Power 5 programs have never hired a Black head coach. Even though they're not at the FBS level, both Florida A&M and Valdosta State have Black head coaches, Willie Simmons at FAMU, and Tremaine Jackson being the Blazers first ever Black head coach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

QB Chris Parson decommits from FSU Football

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star quarterback Chris Parson decommitted from Florida State on Tuesday evening, via a graphic on his social media. “Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid,” Parson states via his decommitment graphic. “I spent a lot of time imagining myself wearing the uniform. But the reality of needing to be in the best place that suits me for my college career has led me to look elsewhere.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Update: All clear issued at Florida State University after building closures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An all-clear has been given by Florida State University in an update at 1:40 p.m. Thursday after earlier building closures on campuses. The Stone Building on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus has been reopened after law-enforcement authorities briefly evacuated the building to investigate a bomb threat. Authorities conducted a search of the building and issued the all-clear early Thursday afternoon. Normal operations and activities in the building have resumed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

COVID upswing in North Florida brings some concern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just when it felt like the coronavirus pandemic was waning, cases of the virus are on the rise again. One local health official in Tallahassee says it may be time to wear those masks again. In Florida, the latest numbers show a statewide positivity rate of almost 20%.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s 1st Black pediatrician retiring after 40 years in practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Black pediatrician in Tallahassee is set to retire after more than 40 years serving the community. “To be leaving all my wonderful patients, and the idea of not being able to help a lot of them personally, it does give me pause,” said Dr. Lionel Henry of Adolescent and Pediatric Medical Center.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning July 12

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m. Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd. What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your mad trivia skills. Date:. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, begins @...
nomadlawyer.org

Tallahassee: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tallahassee, Florida

Top Tourist Attractions in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. If you’re in Tallahassee for the first time, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the city’s many cultural attractions. From the beautiful state capitol building to the Florida Historical State Capitol Museum, this vibrant city has something for everyone. If you’re curious about the history of Florida, don’t miss this museum, which features a variety of exhibits and interactive features. Located in the historic Capitol Building, it’s the perfect place to learn more about the city’s colorful past.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCS superintendent reacts to district’s school grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School is out, but grades are in as the Florida Department of Education released individual district and school grades for the 2021-22 year. According to the report, Leon County received eight A’s, 10 B’s, 17 C’s and 5 D’s. Five schools were given incomplete grades, including Leon, Rickards and Godby high schools.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than six weeks before the start of classes at Florida A&M University, some incoming freshmen are scrambling to find off-campus housing as the university announces its dormitories are full. FAMU says all of its beds are full. That leaves nearly 600 students who are on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

All-clear declared at FSU-PC after bomb threat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said they responded to a bomb threat on Florida State University — Panama City on Thursday. Both the Panama City campus and Tallahassee campus reportedly received bomb threats. After an investigation, law enforcement sent the all-clear and said...
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Mayor, state lawmakers attend gun reform event in Washington

The Tallahassee Mayor and state lawmakers took to the White House to celebrate the passage of gun reform legislation. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and state lawmakers joined elected officials and gun safety advocates from across the country who made the trip to Washington to celebrate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

