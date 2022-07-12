ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell Police officers' body camera video reveals more about shooting that killed 92-year-old man

KREM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Idaho — 7Investigates has gained more clarity about what unfolded when Caldwell Police officers shot and killed a 92-year-old man last fall after requesting and receiving exclusive body camera footage from that night. The deadly shooting happened on Alleghenny Way near Ward Lane and U.S. Highway 20/26...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Nampa

NAMAPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A shooting involving a Canyon County deputy is under investigation by a special task force after a suspect allegedly shot a motorist Wednesday afternoon in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, which is leading the Critical Incident Task Force, officers responded to a reported shooting at around 3:40 p.m. in Nampa where a motorist was shot by a suspect at an intersection. The suspect fled the scene while the victim was able to provide a description to police. At a little after 5 p.m. a Canyon County Deputy located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. According to Nampa Police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.“This was a tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety,” added Canyon County Sheriff Donahue. “I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society. Per our CCSO office policy, the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.” The Nampa Police is investigating both shooting incidents.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

South Idaho Teen With Special Needs Reported Missing

UPDATE: It has been reported that the young girl has been found deceased. Our prayers go out to the family involved in this tragic occurrence. Original Story: An Idaho Facebook page devoted to missing juveniles throughout the state has recently shared information about a 17-year-old girl with down syndrome. Her sister claims she hasn't heard from her in over a week.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed in crash on Idaho Highway 16 south of Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — A 40-year-old Emmett man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on State Highway 16 just south of downtown Emmett. The crash was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. around milepost 111, which is near Cherry Lane and Sand Hollow Road. Highway 16 was closed between that area and Jackass Gulch and Old Freezeout roads for about three hours.
EMMETT, ID
Caldwell, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Meridian Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault Following Altercation Over Loud Music at Pittsburg Landing Campground

WHITE BIRD - On the night of Friday, July 8, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a report of shots being fired in the area of Pittsburg Landing campground in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came in around midnight. Deputies with the ICSO responded and spoke to several people in the campground, who stated there had been a disagreement over loud music and a physical fight ensued.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed, One injured in Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:15 a.m. just south of Emmett on State Highway 16 where a Saturn Vue crossed the center line and side swiped a Dodge 1500 pickup. A 40-year-old man from Emmett driving the Saturn died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge, also a 40-year-old from Emmett, was taken to an area hospital. A Ford van being driven by a 21-year-old woman struck debris from the initial crash, the driver did not need medical attention. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Southeast Boise shooting suspect arrested

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in a Southeast Boise parking lot early Monday. 21-year-old Bryson Grove faces a felony charge of aggravated battery. Boise Police officers took him into custody late Monday night. The police department had put out a request for information from the public earlier in the evening. The Ada County Sheriff's Office online arrest reports indicate Grove is from Idaho City.
BOISE, ID
btimesherald.com

A mother and daughter were found deceased near the county line

On Thursday, July 7, a Silvies Ranch employee located a 2004 Toyota van with a deceased individual inside of it. The van was located just inside of Grant County, near the Grant/Harney county line. After conducting an initial investigation, law enforcement located a second body inside of the vehicle. The...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Paramedics respond to possible drowning at Quinn's pond

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of a possible drowning at Quinn’s Pond on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a man was swimming at Quinn’s Pond before bystanders noticed him unresponsive. Bystanders immediately pulled him to shore...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Judge allows Boise mass stabbing civil suit to move ahead

After years of waiting, the mother of a three-year-old child slashed to death by a homeless California man can now move forward with a civil lawsuit against him and others. Timmy Kinner was sentenced last June to more than two consecutive life sentences for the killing of Ruya Kadir at her own birthday party and the stabbing of eight others at an apartment complex on Wiley Lane in 2018.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Body of Pocatello man who went missing in Owyhee County found in ravine

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Four days after land developer Matt Schultz was last seen, his body was found in Owyhee County. Within two hours of his truck being spotted from the air Sunday, Schultz’s body was discovered by rescuers on foot, according to his niece, Elise Woolstenhulme. “Initial...
POCATELLO, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Man Dies After Drowning in Quinn’s Pond

By drowning each year than any other state. Quinn's Pond in Boise is a busy place in a busy area. It also unfortunately has its fair share of sad instances like this one. According to the City of Boise news page, "At 3:00 pm on July 11th, Boise Fire, Boise Police, and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of an adult male, possibly in his 60s, who was swimming at Quinn’s Pond before bystanders noticed him unresponsive. Bystanders immediately pulled him to shore and began life-saving measures until First Responders arrived and took over. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but sadly he did not survive."
BOISE, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Boyce denies Daybell's request to remove prosecutors

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce denied triple murder suspect Chad Daybell’s request to remove two prosecutors from his case. Daybell made the request March 8, 2022. In a written report released Wednesday, Boyce ruled not to remove Prosecutor Rachel Smith from Daybell’s proceedings. The defense also requested “a full list of all homicide or capital cases Ms. Smith has ever, or currently is, participating in.”
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise Fire keeping busy with river rescues

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hot temperatures are keeping folks close to the Boise River this week in an effort to stay cool. But it's also keeping firefighters busy with rescues. The Boise Fire Department on Wednesday told CBS2 that its dive team has been dispatched to 13 river rescues between July 8-11. Even more, Boise Fire says that number is actually more than likely higher because the dive team has responded to incidents not yet called into emergency dispatch had they not already been on the water in the rescue boat.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho Angler Lands New Catch-and-Release State Record Flathead Catfish, Breaking His Own Record

OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise HOA Commands Homeowner to Remove Gay Pride Lights Or Else

A dispute between a homeowner and his homeowner's association has once ignited cultural wars in Idaho. The current showdown is in Boise's Quail Ridge Subdivision. Last month, Jordan Hal displayed 'rainbow light's at night in honor of Gay Pride Month. His house was illuminated with all the rainbow colors, a symbol of Gay Pride.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Fish and Game Seeking Information on Decapitated Geese

These creatures make us mad. They're annoying, leave their poop everywhere, and can stop traffic on busy roads; sometimes, these aggravating birds even attack us. They're known as Canadian Geese, visit us yearly and leave many of us angry at their actions. Despite our impulses, thankfully for the geese, most of us have never acted on those impulses.
BOISE, ID

