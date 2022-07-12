Asma Khan Won’t Stop Shaking the World

Between royal celebrations, the return of large-scale events (ahem, Elton John at Hyde Park), and a flock of new hotels and restaurants, now is the time to hop the pond. With this year marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, also known as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, London is feeling extra festive. Add to all the royal celebrations the fact that the British capital is experiencing a renaissance as new hotels open their doors, buzz-worthy restaurants mark their debut, and major events and celebrations return to the city after a pandemic pause and suddenly London is calling us to visit more so now than ever. (The strong dollar doesn’t hurt either.)

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO