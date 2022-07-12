ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Asma Khan Won’t Stop Shaking the World

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 2 days ago

In 2017, Asma Khan opened Darjeeling Express, the only Indian restaurant in the world run by all women. Khan, the first British chef to be featured on “Chef’s Table,” opened the wildly popular Darjeeling Express in 2017. She just closed it—on purpose. On July 4,...

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

Why Now Is the Best Time to Visit London

Between royal celebrations, the return of large-scale events (ahem, Elton John at Hyde Park), and a flock of new hotels and restaurants, now is the time to hop the pond. With this year marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, also known as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, London is feeling extra festive. Add to all the royal celebrations the fact that the British capital is experiencing a renaissance as new hotels open their doors, buzz-worthy restaurants mark their debut, and major events and celebrations return to the city after a pandemic pause and suddenly London is calling us to visit more so now than ever. (The strong dollar doesn’t hurt either.)
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Vice

She Thought a Job Was Waiting for Her in Europe. Then She Met Her Trafficker.

Her face is masked but you can see panic and tears in her eyes. She’s dressed in traditional Punjabi salwar kameez and her head is covered with a red woollen skull cap. She’s begging for help. “I have been held captive in Cyprus by an agent called Sandeep Aujla alias Kaifi,” Kaur, a victim of trafficking from the northern Indian state of Punjab, said in a video that circulated on social media earlier this year. “My family has no idea about my real situation. If something untoward happens to me, then he should be held responsible.”
AFAR

Love Gin? Try This Week-Long Tour of Scotland’s Best Distilleries

Harris Gin, a "social distillery" that employs almost 40 people on an island of less than 2,000, is one of many prime gin-supping spots in Scotland. Get your fix of the drink and its and history on a special tour through Scotland. Scotland produces 70 percent of the U.K.’s gin,...
DRINKS
AFAR

New Zealand Just Changed Its Rules for Incoming Travelers

It's now easier to plan a trip for your summer (New Zealand's winter). There is now one less hurdle when visiting this beautiful island country. More than a month ahead of schedule, New Zealand has announced it is no longer requiring COVID-19 tests predeparture. The new measure went into effect on June 21.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cobie Smulders
AFAR

Podcast: Let’s Scale Back That Revenge Travel, Shall We?

In the first episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” a traveler explores how we can be better to the places we visit. In the first episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” a traveler explores how we can be better to the places we visit (and why we should save the concept of revenge for the movies).
TRAVEL
AFAR

3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari

Safari operators like Micato send guests to community-owned conservancies, which are sustainably operated and limit visitation. These experiences and operators offer a range of price points and embrace sustainable tourism practices. If you’ve never been on safari in Africa before, rest assured that no wildlife documentary can capture the awe...
AFAR

Europe Flight Canceled or Delayed? This EU Law Ensures Compensation

Know your rights. The European Union mandates compensation in the event of delayed, canceled, or overbooked flights. Under European Union consumer protection laws, passengers are entitled to up to 600 euros for delays, cancellations, and getting bumped from a flight. By now, we have all read and seen the horror...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Organic Food#Sesame#Grandparent#Food Drink#Darjeeling Express#Indian#British#Americans#The Continental Congress
AFP

Pool party to celebrate storming of Sri Lanka's presidential palace

After months of angry demands for Sri Lanka's president to stand down, protesters laughed, took selfies and treated themselves to a swim as they suddenly found themselves inside his home. Since then, it has been the official residence of Sri Lanka's heads of state -- but many past leaders have believed it to be haunted. 
AFAR

The World’s Most Livable City Is All About Parks, Music, and Seriously Good Cake

Once again, Vienna took the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking. Vienna claimed the title of world’s most livable city in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual index for the third time. After slipping to 12th place last year due to COVID-19 related closures, Vienna once...
AFAR

Why Europe Air Travel Is Such a Mess Right Now

Travelers wait to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It’s going to be a chaotic summer for travelers in Europe. Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport four-and-a-half hours before her flight to Athens, finding...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFAR

An Essential Guide to the Best of the Scottish Highlands

Inverness may be smaller than its more famous city cousins, but it packs a lot in. Flanked by seas and full of natural wonders, this region is worth the journey. With international travel restrictions waning, and the United States lifting its COVID testing requirements, this summer is prime time to dust off the passport. But while some travelers may still be wary about cramming into the Louvre or partying in Berlin, the wide-open spaces of Scotland’s Highlands are an ideal setting for those itching to venture abroad while sticking to unfrenzied locales.
AFAR

Air New Zealand Is Bringing Lie-Flat Beds to Economy

The forward-thinking airline behind the Skycouch will now have sleep pods for economy travelers, starting in 2024. Air New Zealand has long had sleep on its company brain, coming up with creative solutions to help its passengers find a sense of calm and peace on ultra-long-haul flights (up to 18 hours from the United States). The Auckland-based flag carrier first came up with the Skycouch—three side-by-side economy seats with footrests that pull up to form a “couch”—in 2011, changing the travel game for families with young children (or solo travelers who simply wanted to pay for more space).
WORLD
AFAR

On the Camino de Santiago, Tourism Is Helping Small Towns Survive

The Camino de Santiago covers nearly 500 miles in Spain. Each year, tens of thousands of hikers start the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. Their presence is helping the small towns along the route survive. Amid the vast grain fields of Spain, a medieval church stands guard over the handful of...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

10 Years After Studying in Prague, One Writer Returns

The Charles Bridge is one of the most iconic sights in Prague. More than a decade after she first called the city home, one writer finds Prague—and herself—changed. My memories start at the leaves. They were gold spades that swirled at my feet, hopscotching over the cobblestones as gingerly as my limbs until I approached the red tram at the top of the hill. The doors would screech open, and I’d find a seat by the window for the steady descent into the city. For one brief moment, the view would clear and all of Prague poured out into the distance. It was like a postcard slipping into a slot, a bright brevity that filled me with excitement.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy