Toni Charmaine Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO