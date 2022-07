The Town of Paradise will receive State Funding to help with Rebuilding roads damaged in the Camp Fire The funding was announced Thursday by Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher and Republican Leader Jim Nielsen. The funding will allow the Town of Paradise to repair roads over the next eight years as it continues to recover. The $9.3 million in state funding replaces the lost gas tax revenue caused by decreases in population following the Camp Fire.

