Dehydration is a health condition that occurs when there is not enough water in your body. Because the human body is 55% to 78% water (via Cleveland Clinic), consuming enough water is one of the most important things we can do to ensure optimal health. But a surprising number of people in the United States suffer from dehydration, especially among older adults, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Gerontological Nursing. Dehydration can lead to grave health consequences, but it is easy to remedy before it becomes serious.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO